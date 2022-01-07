Weather has altered the basketball schedule for tonight, but it won’t stop Austin and Decatur.
The Black Bears and Red Raiders are meeting for Round 2 of the River City Rivalry tonight at Decatur.
Several other matchups have been changed due to weather. Cullman at Hartselle has moved to Saturday with the girls varsity game scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
West Morgan at Brooks has been canceled for tonight. A makeup date is to be determined.
Other changes have Covenant Christian at R.A. Hubbard to Saturday at 1 p.m., Vinemont at East Lawrence to Tuesday, Hatton at Phil Campbell and Lauderdale County at Elkmont both moved to next Thursday and Lawrence County at Russellville to Jan. 17.
Tickets to the Austin at Decatur games must be purchased online at GoFan.co. There will be no tickets available at the door. Admission is $8.
For fans planning to use the pass gate, it will be located by the Decatur High Auditorium door across the street from the gym. That entrance will take you across the sky bridge and into the gym.
Here’s the updated schedule for today and Saturday:
Today
Austin at Decatur
Guntersville at Brewer
Falkville at Cold Springs
Priceville at Randolph
Athens at Columbia
Shoals Christian at Athens Bible
Colbert Heights at Clements
Ardmore at Tanner
Mae Jemison at East Limestone
---
Saturday
Danville boys vs. West Point at BJCC, 12:30 p.m.
Covenant Christian at R.A. Hubbard, 1 p.m.
Cullman at Hartselle, 4:30 p.m.
Decatur Heritage at Lindsay Lane
Deshler at Hatton
Clements at Shoals Christian
East Lawrence at Athens Bible
