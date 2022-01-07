D211205 Austin Vs Decatur Basketball (copy)
Decatur High students cheer the Red Raiders during their December game at Austin. The rivals play again tonight at Decatur High.

Weather has altered the basketball schedule for tonight, but it won’t stop Austin and Decatur.

The Black Bears and Red Raiders are meeting for Round 2 of the River City Rivalry tonight at Decatur.

Several other matchups have been changed due to weather. Cullman at Hartselle has moved to Saturday with the girls varsity game scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

West Morgan at Brooks has been canceled for tonight. A makeup date is to be determined.

Other changes have Covenant Christian at R.A. Hubbard to Saturday at 1 p.m., Vinemont at East Lawrence to Tuesday, Hatton at Phil Campbell and Lauderdale County at Elkmont both moved to next Thursday and Lawrence County at Russellville to Jan. 17.

Tickets to the Austin at Decatur games must be purchased online at GoFan.co. There will be no tickets available at the door. Admission is $8.

For fans planning to use the pass gate, it will be located by the Decatur High Auditorium door across the street from the gym. That entrance will take you across the sky bridge and into the gym.

Here’s the updated schedule for today and Saturday:

Today

Austin at Decatur

Guntersville at Brewer

Falkville at Cold Springs

Priceville at Randolph

Athens at Columbia

Shoals Christian at Athens Bible

Colbert Heights at Clements

Ardmore at Tanner

Mae Jemison at East Limestone

---

Saturday

Danville boys vs. West Point at BJCC, 12:30 p.m.

Covenant Christian at R.A. Hubbard, 1 p.m.

Cullman at Hartselle, 4:30 p.m.

Decatur Heritage at Lindsay Lane

Deshler at Hatton

Clements at Shoals Christian

East Lawrence at Athens Bible

