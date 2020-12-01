In an effort to improve crowd control, the varsity games for Austin at Decatur will be a two-night event.
The varsity girls game headlines the schedule for Thursday at Decatur. On Friday, it’s the varsity boys game at Decatur.
Thursday’s schedule starts at 4:30 p.m. with the ninth-grade boys followed by the junior varsity boys and the varsity girls. Friday’s schedule begins at 5:30 p.m. with the junior varsity girls followed by the varsity boys.
Seating is limited to 25 percent of capacity. Tickets are $6 and must be purchased at GoFan.co.
Games can be viewed on the nfhsnetwork.com. There is a subscription charge of $11 a month or $70 a year.
