Austin running back Jevon Jackson delivered two final knockout blows late in the fourth quarter as the Black Bears beat Athens 38-16 at home on Thursday night.
Up by eight, Jackson scored two of his three touchdowns on runs of 1 and 2 yards to fend off an Athens second-half comeback attempt. Jackson finished with 137 yards on 20 carries.
“We felt good with our physicality,” Jackson said. “We came out physical. We came out and pounded the ball.”
Jackson spent most of the second half taking direct snaps from Austin’s heavy wildcat formation. That features three running backs on the field in Jackson, Kendall Scales and Tybo Williams. It also brings on linebackers Awysum Harris and Charles Baker to block.
Austin (7-3) relied on that formation to take the air out of the ball and wear down an Athens team (7-3) that was trying to overcome a 24-point deficit.
“We saw some things on film that we could take advantage of,” Austin coach Jeremy Perkins said. “I just like to run the football.”
Austin got that big lead thanks to two first-half touchdown passes from quarterback Quincy Crittendon. The first one came on Austin’s first drive. He checked down to Williams on a screen pass, and Williams made multiple defenders miss on the way to an 82-yard touchdown.
Crittendon’s second touchdown was a 22-yard strike to wide receiver Tre Shackelford to put Austin up 14-0.
The Black Bears kicked a field goal before the half. Then, Jackson opened up the second half with a 4-yard touchdown that came right after he sprinted 45 yards into the red zone.
Athens finally got life when Jaelen Cates scored on touchdown runs of 30 and 23 yards. The Golden Eagles made both two-point conversions to make it 24-16. Cates finished with 83 yards.
Austin then used two timely interceptions and a physical running game to make sure it held on to the win.
“When you spot a good football team 24 points, it’s a heck of a hole to climb out of,” Athens coach Cody Gross said. “When you’re almost there, it’s too much too late. We have to improve before next week.”
Thursday’s game served as a tune up for the playoffs. Athens, which finished No. 2 in Class 6A, Region 7, hosts Buckhorn next Friday.
Austin has a tough challenge ahead. It travels to Thompson — the No. 4 team in Class 7A. The Warriors were No. 1 for most of the season before losing their first game of the season last week.
“All that matters is not what you’ve done but what you do that night,” Perkins said. “We’re going to get ready for them and give them our best shot.”
