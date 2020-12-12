Austin’s Jevon Jackson and Athens’ Rush Boyett will be representing their schools in the North-South All-Star game Friday.
The 62nd meeting in the series will be at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, the new home for the South Alabama Jaguars. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at gofan.co. No paper tickets will be sold.
Jackson was one of the area’s top running backs in his senior season with 1,166 yards rushing and 16 touchdowns on 172 carries for the Class 7A, Region 4 champion Austin (8-3). He returned two kickoffs for touchdowns and had 18 catches for 193 yards and one touchdown.
Boyett finished his senior season as one of the top tacklers in the area with 114 for Class 6A, Region 8 champion Athens (7-3). He had seven tackles for losses and three sacks.
The North-South game was originally scheduled to be played in July as part of All-Star Week in Montgomery.
The South holds a 31-27-2 edge in the series that began in 1948. The South won the 2019 game, 22-19.
