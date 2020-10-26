Austin running back Jevon Jackson and Athens linebacker Rush Boyett will represent the area in the annual North-South All-Star game on Dec. 18.
The 62nd meeting in the series will be at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, the new home for the South Alabama Jaguars.
Jackson is one of the area’s top running back with 1,048 yards rushing and 16 touchdowns on 144 carries in nine games for the Black Bears (8-1). He also has 13 catches for 148 yards and one touchdown for the Class 7A, Region 4 champions.
Boyett is one of the leading tacklers in the area with over 100 in nine games for the Golden Eagles (7-2), who won the Class 6A, Region 8 championship.
The 37-member teams were selected from more than 200 players nominated.
The North-South game was originally scheduled to be played in July as part of All-Star Week in Montgomery. It was canceled due to an abundance of caution because of COVID-19.
The South holds a 31-27-2 edge in the series that began in 1948. The South won the 2019 game, 22-19.
