Austin’s Isaiah Fuller wins a rebound during the Class 7A, Area 8 championship game at Austin High School last week. The Black Bears will have to wait to start play in the Northwest Regional. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
The threat of severe weather Thursday has forced schedule changes at the Northwest Regional at Wallace State in Hanceville.
The Austin boys game vs. Hoover originally scheduled for Thursday has been moved to Friday at 4:30.
Two other area teams originally scheduled to play Friday are now playing Saturday. The Decatur Heritage girls now play Sulligent at 3 p.m. on Saturday. The Tanner boys play Red Bay at 4:30 p.m.
The games involving the Priceville girls and West Morgan boys have been moved from Saturday to Monday. Priceville vs. Saint John Paul II is now set for noon Monday. West Morgan vs. Deshler is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Two other games for area teams scheduled for Saturday have not moved. The Clements girls vs. Midfield is still scheduled for 9 a.m. The Elkmont boys are still playing Midfield at 10:30 a.m.
One more schedule change for Monday has the East Limestone girls playing Pleasant Grove at 6 p.m. That game was originally scheduled for Monday at 9 a.m.
The Northwest Regional began Thursday with just two games being played. The Bob Jones girls beat Vestavia Hills, 42-31. The Vestavia Hills boys beat Bob Jones, 56-29.
