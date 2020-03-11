There must be some magic in that old Austin baseball field located behind West Decatur Elementary.
After being forced to play home games there because of drainage problems at the new field on the Modaus Road campus, the Austin Black Bears are undefeated in two games with both ending on walk-off hits.
It happened on Feb. 29 against Grissom and it happened again Tuesday vs. Hartselle in the bottom of the seventh for a 6-5 win.
Dakota Peebles’ single to left brought home Alex Morgan from second base with the winning run. That started a wild celebration in the infield with a dog pile on top of Peebles.
“I was trying to hit it over second base,” Peebles said. “When I hit it, I thought the left fielder had a chance to make a play. It feels great to win this game. We love playing at this field. It’s a special place.”
Morgan’s heroics started in the top of the inning when the right fielder threw out a Hartselle baserunner trying to advance to third base with two outs.
“We compete to the end,” Morgan said. “We don’t back down.”
The senior reached on a walk with one out in the bottom of the inning. He moved to second when the next batter, Jackson Breedlove, got hit by a pitch.
Austin coach Tyler Stephenson had the perfect batter up with the winning run in scoring position.
“I knew he was going to come through,” Stephenson said. “He thrives in those situations.”
Austin (6-7) was coming off a 6-2 loss at Russellville on Monday. Stephenson was not happy with his team’s performance.
“I challenged them. I told them that this game (vs. Hartselle) would determine how our season would go.” Stephenson said. “Late in this game I saw a different look in their eyes and that was good to see.”
Hartselle (8-6) entered the game coming off four games over the weekend in the Perfect Game Showcase in Hoover. The Tigers went 2-2, but only allowed five runs to schools from Florida, Georgia and Mississippi. Hartselle pitchers gave up just one run in their first 26 innings.
“They played great and we just played average,” Hartselle coach William Booth said. “We just didn’t play well enough to win today.”
Hartselle’s Drew Cartee went 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs. Elliott Bray doubled and drove in two.
Austin’s Tarik Sykes went 2-for-3 with one run scored and one RBI. Morgan doubled and scored two runs. Peebles had two RBIs.
Brayden Hamilton was the winning pitcher after throwing two innings with one strikeout. Peebles started for Austin. He held the Tigers scoreless through four innings. Hartselle got all five of its runs in the fifth inning off Peebles, who struck out six.
Austin heads to Auburn on Thursday for a weekend of four games against Auburn, Tuscaloosa County, Daphne and Smiths Station. The Black Bears begin area play on March 17 at Bob Jones.
Hartselle plays at Bob Jones on Thursday and hosts Florence on Saturday.
