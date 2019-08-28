After starting the season unranked, the Austin Black Bears are No. 10 in Class 7A, according to this week’s rankings by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
The Black Bears opened the season with a 45-14 win over Hartselle. Austin and Decatur meet in the River City Rivalry on Friday at Ogle Stadium.
Austin is the only area team that is ranked. Four area teams did receive votes, but failed to make the Top 10 in their classifications. Those teams are East Limestone in Class 5A and Falkville, Decatur Heritage and R.A. Hubbard, all in Class 1A.
The No. 1 teams in each classification are Hoover in 7A, Saraland in 6A, Briarwood Christian in 5A, UMS-Wright in 4A, Flomaton in 3A, Fyffe in 2A and Mars Hill Bible in 1A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.