MADISON — Austin stayed close with Sparkman for much of the game before the Senators pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 79-57 win Monday in the N2 Hoops Invitational at Bob Jones High School.
Eddie Mitchell led the Black Bears (4-2) with 16 points. Jalen Orr added 15 and Isaiah Fuller reached double figures with 11. Cam Collins totaled nine points and nine rebounds.
Calen Lightford sparked the Senators (4-1) with 21 points, including three 3-pointers, five assists and four steals. Josh Price posted 20 points with four threes. Will Hawkins chipped in with 10 points and 10 boards. Timbre Kirk connected on three treys.
"We struggled to rebound the ball against them," Austin coach Major Deacon said. "We had one offensive rebound going into the fourth quarter. They beat us on the boards and I know they outshot us from three."
Sparkman made 12 3-pointers to Austin's five with a 5-1 edge from deep in the first quarter, but the Black Bears trailed only 20-18 after the opening period.
"Early we attacked the rim well," Deacon said. "We did a good job of attacking their zone when they went zone but we've still got to do a better job defensively rebounding the ball."
The Senators expanded the lead to 39-32 by halftime and increased the advantage to 58-46 by the end of the third quarter.
Austin closed to within 65-57 with just under five minutes left in the fourth period but Sparkman finished the game with a 14-0 run.
"I think in the second half it started on the defensive end," Sparkman coach Jamie Coggins said. "We became a little more locked in on that end of the floor. In the first half I think we lost their shooters a little bit … and that kind of got us going. Our defense kind of feeds our offense."
Austin will play Wenonah at noon on Tuesday. Sparkman will face Lee.
