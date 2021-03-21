Austin soccer means so much to Luis Meneses that he rises every morning at 4 a.m. to get to his construction job.
He leaves work early in the afternoon to be Austin for two hours of practice with the boys junior varsity and then the varsity.
Saturday afternoon the Austin alum got some reward for his efforts. The Black Bears won their first Morgan County Tournament since 2015 with a 2-0 win over Hartselle at the Jack Allen Recreation Complex.
“I just care a lot for these players and for the program,” Meneses said. “I played on that last Austin team to win the tournament. It’s a great feeling because this tournament always has so many great teams.”
None were better on the boys side. The Black Bears went 4-0 with wins over West Morgan, Decatur, Brewer and Hartselle. West Morgan was the only opponent to score a goal on Austin. The Black Bears outscored the four rivals, 23-1.
Austin’s Armando Aviles was named the boys most valuable player. He scored the first goal of the championship match early in the second half.
A Decatur alum had plenty to smile about after the Red Raiders took the girls championship with a 5-3 win over Austin.
Decatur coach Sarah Beth Dunlap has won the tournament three times as a player and now five times as a coach.
“I’m just so proud of how the girls played today,” Dunlap said. “We had one girl (Emma Parker) who had previously played in the county tournament championship match. This is a new experience for the rest of the team.”
This was the first time since 2018 that the Morgan County Tournament was played to a conclusion. In 2019, rain forced cancellation. Last year COVID hit the week of the tournament. A few matches were played before everything had to shut down.
The last time the girls championship went to another school other than Decatur was Austin in 2014.
The Red Raiders went 4-0 in this tournament with wins over Hartselle, Priceville, Danville and Austin. They outscored the four rivals, 22-5.
Decatur’s Bonnie Frost was named the girls most valuable player. She scored four goals in the 10-0 semifinal win over Danville on Saturday morning. She added three more goals in the championship match in the afternoon.
Austin boys 2, Hartselle 0: Keeper Brandon Bernal was a rock for the Black Bears. His defenders didn’t give Hartselle many opportunities. When the Tigers did get opportunities, Bernal was more than up to the challenge.
“Their keeper was really outstanding today,” Hartselle coach Dan Bennich said.
It was a rare shutout for Hartselle, which features one of the leading scorers in the country in Keegan Zanda. While most teams try to double or triple-team Zanda, Austin had one defender on him.
“We played him straight up, because that’s how we play defense,” Meneses said.
After a spirited first half, Austin broke through with Aviles’ goal maybe 12 minutes into the second half. He got free on a breakaway, used a couple of moves to get by the Hartselle keeper and then found the back of the net.
It was a huge momentum swing in Austin’s favor. Less than five minutes later, Alan Trujillo with an assist from Hunter Allison made it 2-0.
Both teams advanced with semifinal wins Saturday. Austin (9-2) beat Brewer, 9-0. Hartselle (12-2-1) beat Decatur, 2-1.
Decatur girls 5, Austin 3: The Red Raiders led 3-2 at halftime in what looked like was going to be a wild shootout in the second half.
Decatur keeper sophomore Kacey Powell didn’t let it happen. After Austin tied it at 3-3 on a Kayla Wynn goal early in the second half, Powell shut the door with several great saves the rest of the way.
“My teammates do an amazing job and I just try to do my part,” Powell said. “I have to be sure I don’t get too anxious. I have to stay calm and do what I am supposed to do.”
Powell’s older sister, Dakota, was a keeper for the Red Raiders and was a big part of several championship teams.
“We always talk about our team being a sisterhood,” Dunlap said. “In this case with Kacey and Dakota it really is a sisterhood.”
Decatur got goals in the first half from Frost with two and one from Leah South. They both had one goal in the second half. Austin had first-half goals from Kailee Aldridge and Jaylee Gillespie.
Both teams advanced to the finals with semifinal wins earlier Saturday. Decatur beat Danville, 10-0. Frost led with four goals. South and Yoshari Chavez each had two. Abigail Nieto and Sy’Terius Nickerson each had one.
