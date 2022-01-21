FLORENCE — Three Austin players scored in double figures as the Black Bears picked up a 72-57 road win over Florence in Class 7A, Area 8 play on Friday.
Austin jumped out front early, leading 12-6 after one quarter and 30-24 at halftime.
Eddie Mitchell led the way for the Black Bears with a game-high 19 points. Cam Collins finished with 17 points for Austin, while Jalen Orr added 16 points. Elijah Causly led Florence with 13 points.
Austin continues area play on Tuesday at Bob Jones.
Cullman boys 64, Decatur 33: Jayden Brown (13) and Isaiah Slaughter (10) each scored in double figures for Decatur on Friday.
Tucker Gambrill scored a game-high 19 points for Cullman, while Garrison Sharpe and Max Gambrill added nine points each.
Whitesburg Christian boys 81, Athens Bible School 70: Walker Brand led three Athens Bible School players in double figures with 21 points on Friday.
Luke Davis finished with 14 points for the Trojans, while Connor Abernathy added 13 points.
Isaiah Matthews had a game-high 26 points for Whitesburg Christian, which led 39-35 at halftime. Luke Holbrook (23), Annin Harper (14) and Kaleb Robinson (12) also scored in double figures for the Warriors.
Florence girls 66, Austin 52: Lauryn Birt had a team-high 11 points for Austin in an area loss on Friday.
Nashaylyn Hampton scored 10 points for the Black Bears, and Elyse Davis and Katie Davis added seven points each.
Nevaeh Jones scored a game-high 17 points for Florence, which led 35-24 at halftime. Brittney Tubbs had 16 points.
Grissom girls 51, Decatur 30: Dailee Chatman scored a team-high 11 points for Decatur in a game played on Thursday.
Amiah Jackson had six points for the Red Raiders and Dasia Swoops scored four. Grissom led 23-10 at the half.
