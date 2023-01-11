MADISON — Austin sought to make a statement in its Class 7A, Area 8 opener at James Clemens.
Mission accomplished.
The Black Bears outlasted a relentless Jets team to win 76-60 on Tuesday.
Isaiah Baker led Austin (11-9, 1-0) with 16 points.
"Staying solid, not folding under pressure, (and kept) playing defense," Baker pointed to as pivotal in the win.
Cam Collins had 15 points despite spending much of the second and third quarters on the bench due to two first-half fouls and a foul in the early seconds of the second half. De'Air Young added 12. Jordan Johnson and Caiden Ricks had 10 points apiece.
Austin consistently held the Jets to one shot and finished with a 38-22 rebounding edge.
"We came out and made a statement, played hard, stayed calm and played good defense," Johnson said.
Bryce Mason led all scorers with 19 points for James Clemens. Pierce Roper and Payden Roper each had 14.
Austin never trailed and built a 23-9 first quarter lead.
James Clemens rallied to within one point, 29-28, by the 4:34 mark of the second period, but Johnson responded with a 3-pointer to maintain a Black Bear's advantage.
Austin led 39-35 at halftime.
The Jets pulled to within 39-37 with a Keenan Walker basket at 7:51 in the third quarter.
Baker sparked a 7-0 Austin run with a 2-point basket at 6:38 in the period that extended to a 17-5 spurt to end the quarter.
James Clemens got within 69-60 with two minutes left in regulation, but Austin scored the game's final seven points.
"We were ready to play," Austin coach Desmond Phillips said. "Coming off a big game in the (Austin/Decatur game on Friday) getting that win, we came to practice with a mindset 'dominate and finish.'"
James Clemens girls 71, Austin 34: Claire Wright led the Black Bears (4-15, 0-1) with 10 points. Zyan Moore had six.
Alexa Moore finished with a game-high 14 points for the Jets. Zaria Holden and Gabrielle Stigger each had 11. Deyon Smith added nine.
"It's definitely a tough loss," Austin coach Adonnaca Burton said. "Not expecting that. Not expecting (James Clemens) to shoot as well as they did tonight. At this point, we've got to start over and keep it going. It's not the end. We're just now beginning the area (schedule)."
The Austin boys and girls host Florence in area play Friday. James Clemens' teams will host area and crosstown rival Bob Jones. Austin and James Clemens will face off again at Austin on Jan. 20.
