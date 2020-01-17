Jackson Breedlove and Tre Shackelford combined to score 38 points as Austin moved into a first-place tie in the area standings with a 79-47 win over James Clemens in boys basketball on Friday.
Florence, which lost to Bob Jones on Friday, holds a tie-breaker over the Black Bears with the two teams slated to play at Florence later this season.
Austin seized momentum early, leading 14-9 after one quarter and 30-18 at the half. The Black Bears outscored James Clemens 21-19 in the third quarter.
Breedlove finished with a game-high 21 points for Austin, while Shackelford added 17 points.
Kelton Petty scored (12), Caleb Carter (11) and Jaylon Barrett (10) also scored in double figures for Austin. Qunincy Crittendon had eight points.
Tyreke Walker led James Clemens with 13 points. Jordan Frazier scored 12.
--
Austin girls 54, James Clemens 28: Tashanti Watkins poured in 18 points as the Black Bears picked up a big area win.
Bri Hodges had nine points for Austin (20-4, 3-1) and Jada Burks added seven.
Tamia Yancey scored 11 points for James Clemens, which trailed 28-11 at halftime.
