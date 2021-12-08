Austin basketball coach Major Deacon is giving his team a three-part test this week.
The Black Bears passed the first part Tuesday night with a 69-60 win over Muscle Shoals.
Austin trailed at halftime 31-24, but used a 13-0 run to open the third quarter to take control of the game. The lead was 65-49 with 2:22 left to play when Deacon pulled most of his starters.
“We got two more games this week,” Deacon said. “I got to rest guys when I can.”
The second part of the test comes Thursday night when Austin (6-5) hosts Buckhorn. The third part is a home game with rival Hartselle on Friday.
The third quarter charge was led by seniors Cam Collins and Eddie Mitchell. Collins scored seven and Mitchell had six in the 13-0 run. Austin outscored Muscle Shoals 21-5 in the third quarter.
“That was a great third quarter,” Deacon said. “Our guys responded well to our halftime speech and we made some adjustments, too.”
The third quarter was unkind to the Austin girls. Muscle Shoals led 18-16 at halftime and outscored the Black Bears 18-10 in the third and went on to win 48-34.
• Austin boys 69, Muscle Shoals 60: The Black Bears led 12-11 after the first quarter, but Muscle Shoals took over with a 20-12 second quarter to lead at halftime 31-24.
It looked like Austin was going to have to do a lot of work in the third quarter to turn it around. The Black Bears did it pretty quickly with the big run that continued into the fourth quarter. Austin hit four 3-point baskets in the final quarter.
“The kids responded well on offense and defense,” Deacon said. “Muscle Shoals had nine offensive rebounds in the first half. They had one in the third quarter and we had nine in the second half.”
Mitchell led Austin with 18 points with 16 coming in the second quarter. Collins had 17. Jalen Orr added 10.
Muscle Shoals (6-2) got double figures out of Luke Mosley with 16, Donta Pritchard with 13 and Mitchell Chaffee and Noah Williams each with 11.
Austin shot 45 percent from the floor for the game. The Black Bears shot just 36 percent in the first half and then shot 52 percent in the second half. Muscle Shoals shot 52 percent in the first half and 36 percent in the second half.
• Muscle Shoals girls 48, Austin 34: “The third quarter just killed us,” Austin coach Adonnaca Burton said. “Every single game we’ve played it’s been an issue. For some reason with just lose focus on defense in the third quarter.”
Aysha Thatch led Austin (2-8) with seven points, all in the second quarter. Fakhira Lyle and Lauryn Burt each had six points.
Muscle Shoals (5-3) had 13 from Tamora Brown and 12 from Audrey Johnson.
