A week after defeating Decatur in the River City Rivalry, the Austin Black Bears delivered an even bigger win.
Austin (4-5) welcomed Class 6A Hartselle to their gym Friday night and proceeded to hand the 8-0 Tigers their first loss of the season, 83-75.
“Man, this was great,” said Kelton Petty, who led the Black Bears with 27 points, “This is a big confidence booster. “
Austin jumped out to a 13-2 lead, which included three straight 3-pointers and a monster dunk from Cameron Collins.
Hartselle fought back, but no matter how hard they played, the Tigers never did retake the lead.
“They’re a great team and the win is nice, but this game was all about growth and getting better,” said Austin head coach Major Deacon. “We prepared really hard for this game, and I think our kids showed a lot of growth.”
Hartselle star Brody Peebles finished with a game high 28 points.
“I wish I could have shaken (Peebles') hand because he’s a tremendous player, and it’s been a real pleasure coaching against him these past two years,” Deacon said.
Hartselle coach Faron Key cited the absence of point guard Ryan Dunn as a big blow for them.
“We really missed our point guard. You hate to make it that simple, but that is what it really boiled down to,” Key said. “Ryan is our designated get-back guy on defense, and we really struggled in transition. All night long it seemed like we were one player off where we were supposed to be.”
Trent Wright finished with 18 for Hartselle, while Kiah Key had 13. Cameron Collins finished with 18 for Austin.
Hartselle will have to get it turned around fast as they play Mountain Brook on Saturday and Huffman on Tuesday.
“You’ll find no excuses from this bunch,” Key said. “We’ll get it figured out.”
As for Austin, this win could open the eyes of the rest of what Deacon says is a “wide open Class 7A.”
“I think we’ll gain a lot of respect from this game,” said Kelton Petty.
--
Hartselle girls 40, Austin 29: Lillyanna Cartee poured in 18 points and Masyn Marchbanks had 11 as Hartselle turned a slow game into a 11-point win over Austin on Friday.
“From the very beginning, it seemed like the atmosphere wasn’t what it normally is, so our girls had to generate their own energy,” said Hartselle head coach Gary Orr. “We have several experienced players. The shots weren’t falling, but we played defense well enough, and that comes from the experience of our players.
“Anytime you get a win over Austin it’s a good win,” said Orr.
Zamra Good was the leading scorer for Austin with six points. The loss drops the Lady Black Bears to 4-5, while Hartselle moves to 6-2.
