Austin’s Isaiah Fuller had a night to remember.
The sophomore hit two free throws with 03.9 seconds left to give the Black Bears a 58-56 win over Decatur on Friday night in the River City Rivalry.
“I just try to do whatever I can to help my team win,” Fuller said.
Fuller scored eight of his nine points in the fourth quarter, which began with the teams tied at 37-37.
“We needed someone to step up big for us tonight, and Isaiah Fuller sure did in a big way,” said Austin coach Major Deacon.
After Decatur took a 47-46 lead, Fuller scored Austin’s next five points to give the Black Bears a 51-49 lead.
Austin’s De’Air Young came up big, too. The junior led the Black Bears with 10 points. That included being 3-for-3 from behind the 3-point line. His biggest 3 came in a wild fourth quarter with the teams swapping the lead back and forth.
The play of Fuller and Young helped overcome a career night for Decatur’s Isaiah Slaughter, who scored 31 points. The junior had 23 in the second half, with nine coming in the fourth quarter.
Decatur also got 15 points from junior guard Ellis Dickman.
“The guys laid it on the line tonight,” Decatur coach Kori Walker said. “We just squandered too many opportunities in the fourth quarter.”
The fourth quarter saw the game tied six times. Neither team had a lead larger than three points.
Decatur’s last points came on a put back by Devin Walker with 1:01 left. The Red Raiders then missed their next five free throws. That included three in the final seconds when Decatur was fouled on a 3-point attempt. Decatur hit just 8 of 24 free throws in the game.
The wild finish made up for a cold first quarter that ended with Decatur holding a 3-2 lead. Austin led 20-17 at halftime.
Evidently the teams got warmed up at halftime. Decatur outscored Austin 20-17 in the third to tie it at 37-37. Austin then outscored Decatur 21-19 in the final quarter.
Decatur’s scoring was dominated by Slaughter and Dickman with a combined 46 out of 56. Austin had a balanced attack with Young’s 10 and Fuller’s nine, followed by nine from Eddie Mitchell and eight from Cam Collins.
Decatur shot 45 percent (24 of 53) from the field, while Austin shot just 35 percent (19 of 54). Austin was 6 of 18 on 3s compared to 0 of 9 for Decatur. Austin hit 14 of 21 free throws to 8 of 24 for Decatur.
Austin (12-6) hosts James Clemens on Tuesday. Decatur (10-12) travels to Cullman on Tuesday.
Austin girls 37, Decatur 32: The Black Bears (4-15) picked up their third win of the season over the Red Raiders (7-12).
Austin led 21-14 at halftime and 29-19 after three quarters. Katie Davis led Austin with eight points. Jameisha Harris had six. Decatur’s Amaih Jackson had 10 points, and CC Chapman had eight.
“Anytime you can beat Decatur, it’s a big game,” said Austin coach Adonnaca Burton. “It means a lot to our girls. I have four seniors crying in our locker room because they know that it was their last time to play Decatur.”
The four Austin seniors are Davis, Nashalyn Hampton, Tykera McDonald and Olivia Lyles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.