Tickets to Friday’s Austin at Decatur games must be purchased online at GoFan.co.
There will be no tickets available at the door. Admission is $8.
For fans planning to use the pass gate, it will be located by the Decatur High Auditorium door across the street from the gym. That entrance will take you across the sky bridge and into the gym.
— David Elwell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.