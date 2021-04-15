Both the Black Bears and Red Raiders have new volleyball coaches.
Allie Crook is the new head coach at Austin. Shauntea Lockett Lewis is the new head coach at Decatur.
Crook is a Huntsville native, who graduated from Grissom and the University of Montevallo. She was the volleyball coach at Austin Middle in 2019 and assistant coach for the Austin varsity last fall.
Brittney Smith, who was Austin’s head coach last fall, asked to serve as an assistant coach.
Lewis is an Athens native, who attended UAB on a track scholarship. She has been the volleyball coach at Ramsay in Birmingham for the last nine years. The Rams won six area championships and advanced to the final eight in the state tournament twice.
Lewis takes over the program from Stacey Lovett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.