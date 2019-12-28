HUNTSVILLE — Austin coach Major Deacon felt the Huntsville City Classic would give his team experience against top teams in a playoff-like environment. He got his wish Friday.
Austin matched up with Class 6A No. 1 Mae Jemison in the second round. Mae Jemison, the defending Huntsville City Classic champions, walked away with a 51-41 win to advance to the semifinals
“It was a great tournament and great for our guys,” Austin coach Major Deacon said. “We came out of the Christmas break and played top-level competition. Mae Jemison is a really good team.”
Austin (13-6) reached the second round after beating Decatur Heritage by 15 on Thursday. Decatur Heritage, which participated in the consolation bracket, lost to Columbia 69-37 in the consolation semifinals after beating Anniston 67-60 in overtime.
The Black Bears had to turn around and play the Jaguars (13-1) less than 24 hours after that win. The fatigue from the quick turnaround was obvious for both teams.
The teams had a combined 21 points in the first quarter, with Austin holding an 11-10 lead after one. Mae Jemison took the lead in the second quarter and led 27-20 at halftime.
“We turned the ball over way too much early,” Deacon said. “We turned down a lot of easy ones and tried to get the perfect shot.”
Austin closed its win out over Decatur Heritage by scoring 51 points in the second half Thursday. The second half wasn’t as kind against the Jaguars. Austin scored only one more point in the second half than it did in the first.
Still, it was enough to put them within striking distance. Austin fell behind 36-26 in the third but charged back to make it a tie game at 39. The two teams traded baskets to make it 41-41. Then, Mae Jemison closed out Austin with a 10-0 run.
“They really just made shots, and we didn’t,” Deacon said. “We gave up a couple of easy layups after we tied it up. We had some open looks and missed them.”
Austin’s sluggish offensive performance was reflected in the box score. Junior Kelton Petty was the only player in double figures with 10 points. Junior Tre Shackelford and senior Caleb Carter scored eight points each. Austin made only 36 percent of its shots and had 18 turnovers.
Mae Jemison senior Toney Tony poured in a game-high 18 points after scoring 20 points in Mae Jemison’s first-round win over Anniston.
“I will never apologize for finding a way and making a way to win,” Mae Jemison coach Howard Pride said. “It wasn’t pretty, but I would rather have an ugly win than a pretty loss.”
Austin is eliminated form the Huntsville City Classic. Its next game will be Friday against Decatur in the second meeting between the two rivals. Austin won the first meeting 80-59 on Dec. 6.
Columbia 69, Decatur Heritage 37: Columbia eliminated the Eagles behind 16 points and nine rebounds from senior Cortez Mullins. Columbia (4-9) led 40-14 at halftime. It then led 57-30 after three quarters.
Senior GianCarlo Valdez was the only Decatur Heritage player in double figures. The Eagles (7-6) made only 29 percent of their attempts. They shot 12 percent from 3-point range.
Decatur Heritage went 1-2 for tournament. It hosts Lynn on Friday for its next game.
Decatur Heritage 67, Anniston 60 OT: Senior Jackson Kyle tied the game at the buzzer with a 3-pointer to send it into overtime. The Eagles outscored Anniston 14-5 in the fourth quarter and 17-10 in overtime.
Anniston led 37-26 at halftime. Valdez scored 25 points to lead all scorers. Sophomore Brayden Kyle had 15 points for Decatur Heritage.
