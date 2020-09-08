The Austin Black Bears and the Decatur Heritage Eagles are holding on strong in the state football rankings.

The only two area teams that appear in the statewide rankings from the Alabama Sports Writers Association both moved up this week. Austin is now No. 5 in Class 7A. Decatur Heritage is No. 7 in Class 1A.

Ranked one spot behind Austin (3-0) is James Clemens (2-1). The Jets visit Austin on Friday.

Decatur Heritage (1-2) has a deceiving record with one loss being a forfeit to Falkville and the other coming against Class 3A Colbert Heights, 35-27. Decatur Heritage visits Vina on Friday.

STATE RANKINGS

The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, record, total poll points and position in last week's poll (individual ballots are available to the left):

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place)W-LPtsPvs
1. Thompson (20)3-02661
2. Hewitt-Trussville (3)3-02142
3. Hoover3-01823
4. Auburn3-01654
5. Austin3-01317
6. James Clemens2-1978
7. Daphne3-081
8. Central-Phenix City1-2669
9. Prattville2-1326
10. Fairhope2-1305

Others receiving votes: Oak Mountain (3-0) 28, Enterprise (2-0) 15, Murphy (3-0) 2, Spain Park (2-1) 2.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place)W-LPtsPvs
1. Mountain Brook (17)2-02561
2. Oxford (6)2-12242
3. Blount2-11733
4. Pinson Valley2-11576
5. Clay-Chalkville3-01347
6. Saraland2-111110
7. Opelika1-1849
8. Eufaula2-1494
9. Lee-Montgomery2-132
10. Cullman3-026

Others receiving votes: McGill-Toolen (0-1) 25, Gardendale (2-1) 16, Muscle Shoals (1-1) 11, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (3-0) 4, Robertsdale (3-0) 3, Huffman (3-0) 2, Park Crossing (2-1) 2, Stanhope Elmore (2-1) 2, Southside-Gadsden (3-0) 1.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place)W-LPtsPvs
1. Central-Clay Co. (21)3-02681
2. St. Paul's (1)3-02042
3. Ramsay2-01773
4. Pleasant Grove (1)1-11704
5. Faith-Mobile3-01275
6. Guntersville2-01096
7. Alexandria2-01037
8. UMS-Wright2-1718
9. Pike Road3-05010
10. Demopolis3-013

Others receiving votes: Fairview (2-1) 11, Andalusia (1-2) 5, Greenville (2-1) 1, Russellville (3-0) 1, Sylacauga (2-1) 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place)W-LPtsPvs
1. American Chr. (17)3-02571
2. Bibb Co. (5)3-02182
3. Vigor (1)2-01843
4. Gordo3-01564
5. Madison Co.3-01315
6. Madison Aca.2-01057
7. Mobile Chr.2-0998
8. Jacksonville2-1649
9. Etowah1-14010
10. Good Hope3-030

Others receiving votes: West Limestone (2-0) 9, Deshler (0-2) 6, Straughn (3-0) 4, Handley (1-0) 3, North Jackson (2-0) 2, St. James (1-1) 2, Munford (2-1) 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place)W-LPtsPvs
1. Piedmont (23)2-02761
2. Fyffe2-02052
3. Walter Wellborn2-01813
4. Flomaton2-01534
5. T.R. Miller2-11325
6 (tie) Catholic-Montgomery2-189T7
6 (tie) Pike Co.1-189T7
8. Ohatchee2-1576
9. Hillcrest-Evergreen2-1519
10. Reeltown2-13910

Others receiving votes: Bayside Aca. (3-0) 12, Montgomery Aca. (3-0) 12, Providence Chr. (1-2) 5, Thomasville (2-0) 5, Opp (2-1) 4, East Lawrence (3-0) 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place)W-LPtsPvs
1. Leroy (22)2-02721
2. Randolph Co. (1)2-01892
3. Mars Hill Bible2-11723
4. Red Bay2-01594
5. Lanett2-11455
6. Spring Garden2-01136
7. G.W. Long1-0967
8. Ariton2-1629
9. Clarke Co.2-05410
10. Elba2-1198

Others receiving votes: Luverne (2-1) 9, North Sand Mountain (2-0) 8, Falkville (3-0) 7, Westbrook Chr. (2-0) 5, Addison (1-2) 1.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place)W-LPtsPvs
1. Brantley (23)2-02761
2. Linden2-02052
3. Sweet Water1-11793
4. Maplesville2-11624
5. Notasulga1-01345
6. Pickens Co.1-11087
7. Decatur Heritage1-2739
8. Millry2-067
9. Winterboro3-029
10. Fruitdale1-1286

Others receiving votes: Florala (2-0) 27, Marengo (0-2) 7, Hubbertville (1-1) 5, Valley Head (2-1) 4, Victory Chr. (3-0) 4, Loachapoka (2-1) 3.

AISA

Team (first-place)W-LPtsPvs
1. Autauga Aca. (20)1-02661
2. Glenwood (3)3-02142
3. Chambers Aca.3-01743
4. Bessemer Aca.1-11634
5. Pike Liberal Arts2-01355
6. Edgewood3-01047
7. Escambia Aca.2-1938
8. Tuscaloosa Aca.1-1729
9. Jackson Aca.3-04910
10. Monroe Aca.1-1346

Others receiving votes: Macon-East (3-0) 5, Morgan Aca. (2-0) 1, Sparta (0-2) 1.

