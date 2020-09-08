The Austin Black Bears and the Decatur Heritage Eagles are holding on strong in the state football rankings.
The only two area teams that appear in the statewide rankings from the Alabama Sports Writers Association both moved up this week. Austin is now No. 5 in Class 7A. Decatur Heritage is No. 7 in Class 1A.
Ranked one spot behind Austin (3-0) is James Clemens (2-1). The Jets visit Austin on Friday.
Decatur Heritage (1-2) has a deceiving record with one loss being a forfeit to Falkville and the other coming against Class 3A Colbert Heights, 35-27. Decatur Heritage visits Vina on Friday.
STATE RANKINGS
The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, record, total poll points and position in last week's poll (individual ballots are available to the left):
Team (first-place) W-L Pts Pvs 1. Thompson (20) 3-0 266 1 2. Hewitt-Trussville (3) 3-0 214 2 3. Hoover 3-0 182 3 4. Auburn 3-0 165 4 5. Austin 3-0 131 7 6. James Clemens 2-1 97 8 7. Daphne 3-0 81 — 8. Central-Phenix City 1-2 66 9 9. Prattville 2-1 32 6 10. Fairhope 2-1 30 5 Others receiving votes: Oak Mountain (3-0) 28, Enterprise (2-0) 15, Murphy (3-0) 2, Spain Park (2-1) 2.
Austin quarterback Quincy Crittendon avoids the tackle by Florence's BJ Harris as he carries for a first down Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Austin's Winston Lyle (14) attempts a one-handed catch against Florence on Friday. The pass was incomplete. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Austin's Jevon Jackson is brought down by Florence's BJ Harris (96) and Caleb Thompson-Bennett (24) after carrying for a first down Friday. Jackson finished with 123 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries.[JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Austin drum major Caroline Grover conducts the band during the game at Austin High School on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Austin's Jaden Baker celebrates his interception against Florence in the second quarter of the game at Austin High School on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Austin's Quincy Crittendon (10) makes a lateral under pressure from Florence's AJ Lee (28) during the game at Austin High School on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Austin quarterback Quincy Crittendon looks downfield before throwing a pass during the game at Austin High School on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Trinity Yarbrough waves the Austin colors during the game at Austin High School on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Florence's Jaraylen Castle (1) tries to gain yardage as he's being tackle during the game at Austin High School on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Austin's Tre Shackelford avoids the tackle by Florence's Luke Humphreys during the game at Austin High School on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Florence quarterback Gardner Flippo looks to pass during the game at Austin High School on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Austin's Jevon Jackson, left, prepares for the hit from Florence's Makahi Russell during the game at Austin High School on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Austin cheerleaders work the crowd during the game at Austin High School on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Austin's Jake Bailey brings down Florence's Jaraylen Castle during the game at Austin High School on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Austin's Quincy Crittendon makes a pass under pressure from Florence's Kylan Williams during the game at Austin High School on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Florence's Nigel Stewart (26) loses his helmet as he brings down Austin's Jevon Jackson during the game at Austin High School on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Austin's Winston Lyle (14) and Alex Machado (70) congratulate Jake Bailey for his touchdown in the second quarter of the game at Austin High School on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Florence's Jaylen Simpson (9) scores a touchdown during the game at Austin High School on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Austin's Quincy Crittendon makes a pass for a first down during the game at Austin High School on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Austin quarterback Quincy Crittendon avoids the tackle by Florence's BJ Harris as he carries for a first down Friday. Crittendon rushed 14 times for 90 yards and completed 19 of 30 passes for 233 yards with a touchdown. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Team (first-place) W-L Pts Pvs 1. Mountain Brook (17) 2-0 256 1 2. Oxford (6) 2-1 224 2 3. Blount 2-1 173 3 4. Pinson Valley 2-1 157 6 5. Clay-Chalkville 3-0 134 7 6. Saraland 2-1 111 10 7. Opelika 1-1 84 9 8. Eufaula 2-1 49 4 9. Lee-Montgomery 2-1 32 — 10. Cullman 3-0 26 — Others receiving votes: McGill-Toolen (0-1) 25, Gardendale (2-1) 16, Muscle Shoals (1-1) 11, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (3-0) 4, Robertsdale (3-0) 3, Huffman (3-0) 2, Park Crossing (2-1) 2, Stanhope Elmore (2-1) 2, Southside-Gadsden (3-0) 1.
Team (first-place) W-L Pts Pvs 1. Central-Clay Co. (21) 3-0 268 1 2. St. Paul's (1) 3-0 204 2 3. Ramsay 2-0 177 3 4. Pleasant Grove (1) 1-1 170 4 5. Faith-Mobile 3-0 127 5 6. Guntersville 2-0 109 6 7. Alexandria 2-0 103 7 8. UMS-Wright 2-1 71 8 9. Pike Road 3-0 50 10 10. Demopolis 3-0 13 — Others receiving votes: Fairview (2-1) 11, Andalusia (1-2) 5, Greenville (2-1) 1, Russellville (3-0) 1, Sylacauga (2-1) 1.
Team (first-place) W-L Pts Pvs 1. American Chr. (17) 3-0 257 1 2. Bibb Co. (5) 3-0 218 2 3. Vigor (1) 2-0 184 3 4. Gordo 3-0 156 4 5. Madison Co. 3-0 131 5 6. Madison Aca. 2-0 105 7 7. Mobile Chr. 2-0 99 8 8. Jacksonville 2-1 64 9 9. Etowah 1-1 40 10 10. Good Hope 3-0 30 — Others receiving votes: West Limestone (2-0) 9, Deshler (0-2) 6, Straughn (3-0) 4, Handley (1-0) 3, North Jackson (2-0) 2, St. James (1-1) 2, Munford (2-1) 1.
West Morgan's Connor Dillard outruns Priceville defenders for a 55-yard gain during the teams' game in Trinity on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
West Morgan head coach Mikel Riggs adjusts his microphone during the game against Priceville in Trinity. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
West Morgan defenders bring down Priceville's Jerry Burton (27) during the game in Trinity on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
West Morgan students cheer on the Rebels during the game in Trinity on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Priceville's J.C. Estes tackles West Morgan's Connor Dillard (20) during the game in Trinity on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
West Morgan's Cade Alexander (11) tries to penetrate the Priceville defense during the game in Trinity on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
West Morgan ball boy Jaxon Banks works on the sideline during the game in Trinity on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
West Morgan's Cade Alexander (11) and Hunter Harkins bring down Priceville's Jerry Burton (27) during the game in Trinity on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
West Morgan's Connor Dillard carries for a first down during the game in Trinity on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Priceville's Jerry Burton (27) carries for a first down as he's tackled during the game in Trinity on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Priceville's John Looney (7) tackles West Morgan's Cade Alexander (11) during the game in Trinity on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
West Morgan's Connor Dillard outruns the Priceville defenders during the game in Trinity on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Priceville defenders swarm West Morgan quarterback Glavine Segars (15) during the game in Trinity on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Priceville's Jerry Burton (27) avoids the tackle by West Morgan's Braxton Peters (14) as he carries for a first down during the game in Trinity on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
West Morgan head coach Mikel Riggs talks to his players during the game in Trinity on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Priceville's Jerry Burton carries during the game in Trinity on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Team (first-place) W-L Pts Pvs 1. Piedmont (23) 2-0 276 1 2. Fyffe 2-0 205 2 3. Walter Wellborn 2-0 181 3 4. Flomaton 2-0 153 4 5. T.R. Miller 2-1 132 5 6 (tie) Catholic-Montgomery 2-1 89 T7 6 (tie) Pike Co. 1-1 89 T7 8. Ohatchee 2-1 57 6 9. Hillcrest-Evergreen 2-1 51 9 10. Reeltown 2-1 39 10 Others receiving votes: Bayside Aca. (3-0) 12, Montgomery Aca. (3-0) 12, Providence Chr. (1-2) 5, Thomasville (2-0) 5, Opp (2-1) 4, East Lawrence (3-0) 1.
Team (first-place) W-L Pts Pvs 1. Leroy (22) 2-0 272 1 2. Randolph Co. (1) 2-0 189 2 3. Mars Hill Bible 2-1 172 3 4. Red Bay 2-0 159 4 5. Lanett 2-1 145 5 6. Spring Garden 2-0 113 6 7. G.W. Long 1-0 96 7 8. Ariton 2-1 62 9 9. Clarke Co. 2-0 54 10 10. Elba 2-1 19 8 Others receiving votes: Luverne (2-1) 9, North Sand Mountain (2-0) 8, Falkville (3-0) 7, Westbrook Chr. (2-0) 5, Addison (1-2) 1.
Team (first-place) W-L Pts Pvs 1. Brantley (23) 2-0 276 1 2. Linden 2-0 205 2 3. Sweet Water 1-1 179 3 4. Maplesville 2-1 162 4 5. Notasulga 1-0 134 5 6. Pickens Co. 1-1 108 7 7. Decatur Heritage 1-2 73 9 8. Millry 2-0 67 — 9. Winterboro 3-0 29 — 10. Fruitdale 1-1 28 6 Others receiving votes: Florala (2-0) 27, Marengo (0-2) 7, Hubbertville (1-1) 5, Valley Head (2-1) 4, Victory Chr. (3-0) 4, Loachapoka (2-1) 3.
Team (first-place) W-L Pts Pvs 1. Autauga Aca. (20) 1-0 266 1 2. Glenwood (3) 3-0 214 2 3. Chambers Aca. 3-0 174 3 4. Bessemer Aca. 1-1 163 4 5. Pike Liberal Arts 2-0 135 5 6. Edgewood 3-0 104 7 7. Escambia Aca. 2-1 93 8 8. Tuscaloosa Aca. 1-1 72 9 9. Jackson Aca. 3-0 49 10 10. Monroe Aca. 1-1 34 6 Others receiving votes: Macon-East (3-0) 5, Morgan Aca. (2-0) 1, Sparta (0-2) 1.
