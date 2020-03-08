MOULTON — About the only thing the Decatur and Austin baseball teams settled this weekend is that there needs to be a third game to decide the city championship this season.
Decatur beat Austin 3-1 on Friday behind Reed Harbin’s two-run home run. Austin bounced back with a 7-5 win Saturday behind RBI hits from Jackson Breedlove and Parker Nichols in the fifth inning.
“I hope we do get to play a third game,” Breedlove said after Saturday’s game. “I don’t think we need to leave it tied at 1-1.”
Nobody wants to settle for a tie, just as nobody wanted the rivals not to meet during the season. That’s what happened last year. Austin’s move to Class 7A starting in the fall of 2018 sent the Black Bears and the Class 6A Red Raiders in different directions for baseball. Last year’s wet spring kept the teams from meeting.
Both head coaches, Decatur’s John Frost and Austin’s Tyler Stephenson, were determined that it would not happen this season. They scheduled a three-game series for this weekend, but a mix-up scheduling umpires for Saturday’s games scheduled at Austin caused a revision. The teams traveled to Moulton to play one game in the morning ahead of a three-team series between Lawrence County, Mars Hill Bible and Madison Academy.
“We were lucky to work this in, and I’m glad we did,” Stephenson said. “That was a tough loss Friday night, and it was good to bounce back and play better.”
Frost hopes it works out so the teams can play at least one more time.
“Tyler and I are going to do everything we can do to play a third game,” Frost said. “We have to make it work out.”
Decatur 3, Austin 1: Harbin’s two-run home run in the third inning was the deciding blow in Friday’s game.
“Coach (Frost) gave me the hit-and-run sign, and I got an outside pitch and put a good swing on it,” Harbin said.
He drove it over the right field fence to bring home William Burgreen, who was on first after a walk.
“It was a hit-and-run. I told him to not hit it on the ground and to hit it hard,” Frost said.
Decatur’s third run of the game came in the fourth when John Mark Lee’s sacrifice fly brought home Connor Dickman.
Austin’s lone run came in the fifth inning when Zac Kennedy walked and scored on Dakota Peebles’ sacrifice fly.
It was a well-pitched game. Decatur starter Lawson Russell threw five innings, allowing one run and one hit. He struck out six. Turner Stepp got the two-inning save with one hit and two strikeouts.
Austin had just two hits, but left six runners on base. Three runners were hit by pitches and five walked.
Peebles and fellow Austin pitcher Matthew Curtis allowed just four hits while combining for seven strikeouts.
Austin 7, Decatur 5: Parker Nichols found out that it can pay to have your best friend at shortstop when you are pitching in a tight game. Breedlove made key defensive plays in the fifth and sixth innings that may have saved the game on Saturday.
In the fifth, Breedlove leaped high to snag a line drive for the third out with the go ahead run at first. In the sixth he went far to his left to start an inning-ending 6-3 double play with two runners on base and Austin up 7-5.
“Both of those plays were huge,” Nichols said. “I didn’t see the line drive because it happened so fast. I saw the double play. That wasn’t an easy play.”
Nichols, a senior, was the winning pitcher in relief of junior Jack Wilson. Nichols allowed one run on one hit in 2.1 innings of work.
“It’s always great to be able to bring a senior like Parker out of the bullpen to finish a big game,” Stephenson said.
Austin led 4-1 after two innings. Decatur scored two in the fourth and tied it in the top of the fifth on a Harrison Marks home run. Austin bounced back with three runs in the bottom of the inning to take the lead for good. Austin’s final run of the game came on a bases loaded walk to John Alan Blaxton.
“Give Austin credit. They put the ball in play and found some holes,” Frost said. “When that happens you can’t afford to make mistakes or mental errors. We had too many of those.”
Breedlove went 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored. Lawson Barnett went 2-for-3 with a RBI and run scored. Peebles scored two runs and went 1-for-2 with a RBI.
Marks went 2-for-4 for Decatur with a RBI from his home run. Andrew Rawson went 2-for-4 with a triple and a RBI. Harbin, Hunter Stricklin and Adam Burroughs each had RBI base hits.
Austin (5-6) is scheduled to host Hartselle on Tuesday. The Black Bears travel to Auburn to play in the East Alabama Classic on Thursday and Friday. Thursday’s games are against Auburn and Tuscaloosa County. On Friday they play Daphne. They travel to Smiths Station for a Saturday game.
Decatur (5-3) hosts Hazel Green on Tuesday, travels to Hazel Green on Wednesday and plays in a three-way Saturday at Muscle Shoals that includes Haleyville.
