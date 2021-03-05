When it comes to the Austin vs. Decatur rivalry, it’s high stakes, no matter the sport.
The winning team gets the bragging rights, and the loser has to deal with it.
It has not quite worked out that way in baseball for the last two years. No bragging rights have been settled on the field since 2018 when Austin moved up to Class 7A.
In 2019, a rainy spring kept the Class 6A Red Raiders and the Class 7A Black Bears from meeting.
Last year, the teams split two games with talk of somehow scheduling a third game to settle the issue. COVID had other plans for that third game and the rest of the season.
The teams are not wasting any time in getting together this season. They played Wednesday with Austin taking a 5-3 win. The rivalry championship will be decided tonight when Austin visits Decatur for two games beginning at 4:30 p.m.
It’s been a long year since the Red Raiders and Black Bears played those two games last March. Both teams lost several seniors. It’s early in this season, and both teams are still trying to find the lineups that work best.
Austin even has a new head coach in Drew Williamson. The longtime assistant was promoted after Tyler Stephenson moved over to be the school’s softball coach.
“Offensively, we need to cut down the strikeouts and be more consistent with hard hit balls,” Williamson said. “Defensively, we need to make all the routine plays. As easy as it sounds, that has hurt us on a couple of occasions.”
Austin (3-2) has a junior-dominated lineup with junior center fielder Logan Beasley and junior catcher Cameron Bracken leading the team in hitting. Joining Beasley in the outfield are senior Jake Bailey and junior Caleb Beard.
The infield has senior Tucker Montgomery and junior Riley Parker at third, senior Jack Wilson and junior Cole Hutton at shortstop, junior Hunter Royer at second and junior Giovanni Johnson at first. Senior Garrett Ward splits catching duties with Bracken.
The pitching staff is led by Wilson, who struck out 11 Wednesday in getting the win over Decatur, and junior Riley Parker.
Decatur (1-5) has a mix of experience and youth under third-year head coach John Frost.
“We need to improve our defense and pound the strike zone,” Frost said. “We need more first pitch strikes and limit compound mistakes. On offense we need to cut down on strikeouts and get more two-out RBIs.”
Junior catcher Lawson Stricklin and senior first baseman Banks Murphree are two hitters off to good starts. Junior William Burgreen returns at shortstop. Sophomore Davis Roberts starts at third when he’s not pitching. Others in the infield mix are junior Thomas Lee, sophomore Ellis Dickman and junior Jack Sturges.
The outfield group includes senior Carson Palahach, senior Ben Glover, sophomore Bo Belcher, senior Charlie Taylor, junior Colwell Bibb, freshman Put Webster, senior Sam Lowery and senior Sam Smith.
Roberts and Belcher have pitched well early. Other pitchers include senior William Penley, who can play first, senior Chase Jones, junior Jamarrie Washington, Webster and Smith.
Before tonight’s first game, Decatur will honor teammate Amari Deloney, who died in July. The Red Raiders will wear jerseys with “Deloney” on the back. Deloney’s brother will throw out the first pitch.
