HARTSELLE — Austin scored seven runs in the top of the fifth inning to break a 2-2 tie, and added three in the seventh to maintain a lead in a 12-7 win over Hartselle in softball on Monday.
Kinsley Higdon homered, doubled, singled and drove in four runs to lead the Black Bears. Kaidence Swoopes had two hits and three RBIs, while Kenley Hilleary added two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Keatyn Higdon doubled, singled and drove in one run, and Lawren Hayes had two hits.
Katie Bracken pitched a complete game, allowing one earned run with 11 strikeouts.
Karsi Lentz had two hits, including a double, and four RBIs for Hartselle. Lillyanna Cartee had two hits and an RBI and Larissa Preuitt had three hits.
• Athens 10, Sparkman 0: Emily Simon tossed a no-hitter, needing just 75 pitches to put away Class 7A Sparkman.
Simon struck out seven and allowed one batter to reach via a hit-by-pitch.
Haley Wagonner led the offense with a grand slam. Katie Simon and Jordyn Johnson had a hit and two RBIs each.
• Hatton 5, Lauderdale County 1 (10 innings): Ashlyn Potter homered a drove in three for the Hornets, while Chloe Gargis added a homer and two runs scored. Brayden Mitchell had three hits and three stolen bases and Katie Dawson had two hits.
Potter picked up the win in relief of Mitchell, allowing no runs in five innings of work. She struck out three.
• Falkville 13, Vinemont 2: Sydnee Fitzgerald hit a grand slam and Hannah Tillman had four hits and three RBIs for Falkville.
Ellie Lorance had four hits, including two triples, and two RBIs for the Blue Devils, while Addy Walker added three hits and one RBI. Fitzgerald pitched two innings for the win, allowing one unearned run with two strikeouts.
• Priceville 10, Westminster Christian 2: Abigail Garrison and Allie Denson each homered for Priceville.
Garrison finished with two hits and three RBIs, while Denson finished with three hits and a pair of RBIs. Jenna Walker drove in two runs and Bentley Black had three hits and an RBI.
Kylie Hendrix pitched our innings of relief for the win, allowing one run while striking out five.
• Skyline 10, Decatur Heritage 0: Summer Sims, Emily Hubbard and Ellie Metzgar each had a hit for Decatur Heritage.
• Huntsville 6, Elkmont 4: Alyssa Harwell had two doubles and two RBIs for Elkmont. Abbie Broadway had four hits, including a pair of doubles for the Red Devils, and Emeril Hand had one hit and one RBI.
• Mars Hill 14, Lawrence County 13: Mars Hill scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Madelyn Ray had five hits, including a homer, and two RBIs for Lawrence County. Rylie Terry had two hits and four RBIs and Sadie Thompson drove in three runs. AB McKay had four hits and one RBI.
Baseball
• Austin 11, Hazel Green 4: Seamus Mackinnon led Austin with two hits and three RBIs. Cameron Bracken had two hits and two RBIs, while Riley Parker added a hit and two RBIs. Griffin Sikes pitched 5⅓ innings for the win, allowing two earned runs on four hits with a strikeout.
• Decatur Heritage 7, Ardmore 3: Tyler Olive drove in three runs to lead Decatur Heritage. Nash Rippen also drove in a run for the Eagles and Maddox Terry added a pair of hits. Olive pitched four innings for the win. Wesley Tucker had a hit and two RBIs for Ardmore.
• Priceville 4, Falkville 3: Mason Mann had two hits and three RBIs to lead Priceville. Jordan Johnson had two hits and an RBI for the Bulldogs and Wyatt Hurt added a pair of hits. Seven pitchers tossed an inning each for Priceville, with Tate Jones earning the win. Colton Hooper had two hits and an RBI for Falkville. Wyatt Tomlin and Caden Burnett each had one RBI.
• Lindsay Lane 8, Randolph 7: Sam Hogue doubled, singled and drove in two runs for Lindsay Lane. Trey Perkins had a hit and two RBIs for the Lions and reliever Ray Anderson pitched three innings for the win, allowing one unearned run on one hit with six strikeouts.
• West Limestone 6, Elkmont 1: River Helms and Brody White each had two RBIs for West Limestone. Rivers had a triple and a single for the Wildcats and Devin Carter had a single and one RBI. Logan Martin pitched 1⅔ innings of scoreless relief for the win. Mykell Murrah homered for Elkmont.
• Phil Campbell 17, Decatur 4: Ben Glover doubled and drove in two runs for Decatur. Banks Murphree had three hits and one RBI for the Red Raiders, and Jack Sturges drove in one run.
Tennis
• Chang in finals: Decatur Heritage’s Michael Cheng will play for a state championship today after advancing through the No. 3 singles bracket at the 1A-3A state tournament at the Mobile Tennis Center.
Cheng will play the No. 3 player from Houston Academy in Dothan. Connor Francis advanced to the No. 4 semifinals.
For the Decatur Heritage girls, Sasha Suggs (No. 5) and Miller McLeod (No. 6) each advanced to the semifinals.
