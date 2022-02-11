No matter how much the game of basketball has changed over the decades, the key to winning championship games will almost always involve rebounding and free throws.
Those two elements bit the Austin Black Bears big time Friday night in a 69-65 loss to James Clemens in the Class 7A, Area 8 championship game.
James Clemens controlled the backboard to a 51-35 advantage. Austin hit just 16 of 35 free throws, including nine of 19 in the second half.
“Our inability to get rebounds and inability to hit free throws really hurt,” Austin boys head coach Major Deacon said. “When you get beat in rebounds, it means more possessions for the other team. That’s difficult to overcome.”
The best thing for Austin (19-11) was that the loss does not mean the end of the season. The Black Bears already had a spot in the Northwest Regional secured with Wednesday’s win over Florence.
Austin will be at Wallace State on Thursday playing Oak Mountain, the defending 7A state champions. James Clemens will be there, too, and matched up against Thompson. Game times are to be determined.
Oak Mountain beat Thompson, 63-55, on Friday for the Area 5 championship.
Free throws have really been a problem for Austin this week. The Black Bears hit just 17 of 34 in the 65-61 win over Florence on Wednesday. That’s 33 of 69 in the two games.
Austin opened the game taking a 7-0 lead. James Clemens led 16-15 after the first quarter and had a 32-30 advantage at halftime. The Jets had a 53-46 lead after three quarters.
Eddie Mitchell’s drive to the basket with 4:14 left got Austin to within four at 61-57. It would be 3:27 before the Black Bears would score again.
Austin had several good looks at the basket during the scoring drought, but couldn’t get anything to fall until Cam Collins hit a free throw with 47 seconds left to make it 65-58.
It was 67-58 with 28 seconds left when Collins hit back-to-back 3s to make it 67-64 with 16 seconds left. He added a free throw with 11 seconds left to get it even close at 67-65, but that was as close as the rally would get it.
“We didn’t play well enough to win this game,” Deacon said. “We’ve got to play better to win games that matter like this.”
Free throws were the difference. Both teams shot 35. James Clemens hit 20 and Austin hit 16.
Collins led Austin with 24 points. Jalen Orr had 10.
James Clemens’ Jordan Frazier scored 29 points with 21 coming in the second half.
