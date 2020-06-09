Austin football head coach Jeremy Perkins likes to end workouts or practice addressing his entire team with the players gathered around him on one knee.
That’s not happening now for a team with 90 players during a time of strict social distancing rules due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Just getting his players the opportunity to work out has taken a lot of planning.
“If you are going to be in this business, you had better be flexible,” Perkins said. “In this situation we have to do everything we can for the health and safety of our players.”
To make it all work, it has taken a lot of planning. Perkins has divided the team into four groups of about 20 to 25 players each. The players arrive and leave at staggered times starting at 6:45 a.m. The last group is out by 10 a.m. No one is allowed in the locker room.
Each group goes through the required health screening. When workouts begin, each group spends time in the weight room, on the track field for conditioning and inside the stadium on the turf field for football drills.
The groups never cross over with each other. Tape down the middle of the weight room allows one side to be cleaned while another group is at work on the other side.
“I always do a lot of planning from January to April,” Perkins said. “Just about every year the plans change. A coach will take another job. A player will decide not to play. So, you need to be flexible."
“Planning for this has been different because you really didn’t know what to plan for because this situation changed so much. At one time we thought it would be nine players with one coach. Then it was groups of 20. Finally it ended up being an unlimited group practicing proper social distancing.”
Players are required to wear a mask in the weight room and during some outside drills where proper social distancing is not possible.
“Some of our players wear the masks all the time and some players have to be reminded to use their mask,” Perkins said. “Sometimes it’s hard to breathe wearing a mask. I tell my guys, if that happens, to step from the group and lower the mask to get some air.”
Perkins is pleased with how his team has adapted. He’s also pleased with how his team returned after being away from team activities for three months.
“We’re not far off from where we would be before all this happened,” Perkins said. “Right now we have to make sure we don’t try too fast to get where we want to be. We don’t want to risk any injuries. We want everybody ready to go when fall camp begins July 29.”
Austin enters its third season in Class 7A looking for a third consecutive trip to the playoffs. The Black Bears (7-4) return seven starters on offense and six on defense. Among the seven back on offense are quarterback Quincy Crittendon, running back Jevon Jackson and receiver Tre Shackelford. The defensive starters include linebacker Ronald Fletcher and lineman Jalik Malone.
The Black Bears open the season on Aug. 21 at Hartselle. They host Decatur on Aug. 28. The next three games are region contests. It's home games vs. Florence and James Clemens followed by a road trip to Sparkman.
