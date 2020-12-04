Austin's girls prevailed on the first night of a new-look River City Rivalry on Thursday, defeating Decatur 45-27 in front of a limited crowd at Decatur High.
Due to Covid-19 precautions, capacity has been limited to 25 percent for the games this year. The boys will play tonight at Decatur following the junior varsity girls game that is scheduled to tip at 5:30 p.m.
After a slow start that saw the Black Bears build a 7-3 lead after one quarter, Austin outscored Decatur 19-4 in the second to take a 26-7 lead into halftime.
Austin held control of the game in the second half to pick up the win.
Tashanti Watkins scored a game-high 16 points for the Black Bears, while Hannah Cohn added 10 points.
Indyia Swoopes led Decatur with nine points. Jayden Stover scored seven and Dailee Chatman, Whitley Chapman and Meyah Miller added four points each.
Decatur (2-6) plays at Brewer on Tuesday.
--
Falkville girls 74, Sumiton Christian 18: Three Falkville players scored in double figures as the Blue Devils won their fourth straight game to open the season on Thursday.
Sydnee Fitzgerald had 16 points, five rebounds and three steals for Falkville, while Liza Wallace and Ellie Cate Hill added 10 points each. Savannah Fowler had seven points and five steals and Ella Wallace scored nine points.
Emma Potts has 12 points to lead Sumiton Christian.
--
West Point girls 65, Brewer 32: Hope West led Brewer with 15 points in a Thursday loss.
Chloe Romine had 10 points for the Patriots, who trailed 38-19 at halftime.
Ryleigh Jones had 18 points for West Point. Braelee Quinn and Lexi Shadix each had 12 points.
--
Athens Bible School girls 45, Shoals Christian 40 (OT): Breelyn Phillips recorded her first career double-double in an overtime win on Tuesday, scoring 12 points and grabbing 13 rebounds to lead Athens Bible School.
Trailing by 10 with 1:25 to play in the third quarter, the Trojans rallied to force overtime where free throws by Brooke Blakely and a driving layup from Cana Vining secured the win.
Molly Chumbley had 11 points and eight rebounds for Athens Bible, while Vining finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.
The Trojans play today at Waterloo.
--
Falkville boys 47, Sumiton Christian 36: Colton Hooper had 16 points and five rebounds to lead Falkville past Sumiton Christian on Thursday.
Avery Miller had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Blue Devils (2-2), while Camden Reid added eight points, hitting six free throws down the stretch.
--
Bob Jones boys 58, Decatur Heritage 51: Brayden Kyle had 18 points, nine rebounds and three assists as Decatur Heritage dropped a close game at Class 7A Bob Jones on Tuesday.
Bob Jones put the game out of reach late in the fourth quarter with free throws as Decatur Heritage missed its last four shots from the field.
Clay Smith had 12 points, four rebounds and four steals for the Eagles, while Sean Zerkle finished with eight points and seven rebounds.
Jalen Jackson led Bob Jones with 18 points.
Decatur Heritage plays today at Westminster Christian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.