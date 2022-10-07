MADISON — In a back-and-forth Class 7A, Region 4 matchup, Austin quarterback De'Air Young started and finished strong to lead the Black Bears past James Clemens 41-33 on Friday.
Young totaled five touchdowns, with four coming on the ground and one through the air.
"He had a great night," Austin coach Jeremy Perkins said. "We didn't throw the ball very much, and we didn't throw it very well. It only took one (big pass). He had a huge throw and a great play by Maurice Jones."
The pass to Jones was a 55-yard touchdown play that gave Austin the lead for good, 34-33, with 3:06 left in the game. Kicker Hayden Wynn's extra point broke the 33-33 tie after the touchdown.
"It looked amazing," Austin linebacker Druce Clarke Jr. said of the touchdown pass.
The teams traded scores for much of the first half. Young, who had 141 first-half rushing yards, scored on a 15-yard run to cap the game's opening drive with 9:11 to go in the first quarter.
James Clemens (2-6) got within 7-6 after a Gio Lopez 45-yard pass to Ty Doughty. The extra point attempt failed.
Young added a 4-yard run that lifted the Black Bears to a 14-6 advantage with 5:40 left on the first period.
The Jets gained the edge with back-to-back scores. Gabe Ballard scored on a 13-yard drive on their next possession. After Stephen Ezell recovered an Austin fumble at the Black Bears' 22, Lopez and Doughty hooked up for an 11-yard touchdown with 3:37 remaining in the first quarter for a 20-14 lead.
Young tied the score at 20-20 with a 3-yard run at the 9:47 mark of the second quarter. The following 2-point conversion attempt failed after a Jets penalty moved the ball to the 2.
Ballard scored from four yards out to provide the Jets with a 27-20 lead 29 seconds before halftime.
The scoring frenzy quieted down on the third quarter until Austin's Kaleb Taylor recovered a Jets fumble near midfield with 1:30 left on the period.
The Black Bears capitalized with Young rushing for a 7-yard touchdown at the 10:04 mark of the fourth quarter.
James Clemens regained the lead with 3:22 left in regulation when Lopez had a 5-yard run but the Jets missed the extra point try.
Austin struck quickly with what proved to be the game-winning touchdown on Young's pass to Jones. The play was on the Black Bear's first play from scrimmage after losing five yards on a penalty.
After Austin forced James Clemens into a three-and-out, Young capped a scoring drive with a 7-yard run with 2:05 left in the game to increase the margin to 41-33.
"I love how we battled," Young said. "We were scoring in the beginning but we fell off for a little bit."
"We just fought hard, fought hard, that's all we did just fought hard " Jones said. "We didn't give up."
Austin (6-2, 5-0) has a six-game winning streak after an 0-2 start and leads second-place Florence (6-2, 4-1) with the tiebreaker after defeating the Falcons 26-14 in September.
The Black Bears will return to Madison on Friday to play region rival Bob Jones.
James Clemens is tied for fifth place with Sparkman and trails Bob Jones and Huntsville by one game. The Jets will travel to Albertville on Friday in a region matchup.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.