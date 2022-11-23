MADISON — Both the Austin Black Bears and Hartselle Tigers were in action Tuesday at the N2Hoops Invitational.
The Invitational is an annual boys Thanksgiving basketball tournament that takes place at Bob Jones High School.
Both teams won their opening game of the tournament on Monday but fell in the tournament's quarterfinals on Tuesday. Austin lost to Alexander (Georgia) 47-42, while Hartselle lost to Westminster Christian Academy 62-41.
--
Alexander 47, Austin 42: A 15-5 run at the end of the third and beginning of the fourth quarter doomed the Black Bears on Tuesday morning.
Austin led 32-27 midway through the third before allowing a comeback by the Cougars.
The Black Bears did have a chance at a game tying-shot while trailing 45-42, but a turnover sealed the loss.
"We had great energy, but we let it drop. Had momentum, but let it drop, and that's what turned the game," said Austin head coach Desmond Phillips. "We still have young guys that are learning. Them getting this exposure is good. We're taking the bumps and bruises along the way, and we'll be good."
After trailing by nine two times in the first half, Austin fought back to cut the lead to 21-19 at halftime. The Black Bears then took the lead in the third quarter.
"We were boxing out and rebounding. We limited them to one possession," Phillips said of his team's midgame comeback. "When we do that, we're a hard team to beat."
Jordan Johnson led Austin with 11 points, while Cam Collins and Elijah Thrower each had eight.
--
Westminster Christian 62, Hartselle 41: Hartselle got behind early and couldn't fight back in a loss to the Wildcats.
The game came off the rails midway through the third quarter when head coach Faron Key was ejected after receiving two technical fouls. Key was protesting a non-call after his player was knocked down on a 3-point attempt.
The frustration had built throughout the game as Westminster attempted 24 foul shots, while Hartselle attempted just six.
"(Officiating) certainly didn't decide the game, but it didn't help," Key said. "I felt like we were getting fouled and nothing was getting called. When you're trying to mount a comeback, those whistles are important.
"We weren't the tougher team today though; that's why they won," Key added.
Hartselle fell behind early, trailing 17-9 at the end of the first quarter and 28-19 at halftime.
The Tigers cut the lead to six two times but were unable to get any closer.
Harstelle struggled defending the paint, and Westminster's big man Chase McCarty finished with a game-high 29 points.
"Typically he shoots a lot of 3s, but I thought he did a good job of going down there and fighting inside," Key said. "They just out-physicaled us today. We didn't adjust to it very well, and we have to be better."
Ryan Dunn led Hartselle with 15 points. Kiah Key had 10.
