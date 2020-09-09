Last Friday night at halftime of Austin’s game with Florence, Black Bears’ head coach Jeremy Perkins asked his team to play “big-boy football” in the second half.
The team rallied from a 14-13 deficit to take a 42-28 victory to open the Class 7A, Region 4 schedule.
This Friday, the No. 5-ranked Black Bears (3-0) will probably need to step it up another notch because the opponent is No. 6-ranked James Clemens (2-1).
The lone loss for James Clemens is a forfeit to Murphy in the first week of the season. School officials thought it unwise for health reasons for the Jets to make the trip to Mobile.
So what we have Friday is a matchup of two teams that are undefeated on the field. Not only is this one of the bigger games in the area, it’s one of the big games in the state during the second week of region play.
Here are seven things to watch for in the second week of region play:
1 — James Clemens (2-1) at Austin (3-0): When it comes to Class 7A football in north Alabama, James Clemens has clearly been the beast. The Jets have won the last two Region 4 championships and have won 14-straight region games.
2 — Hartselle (1-2) at Decatur (0-3): Both teams opened region play with losses. Cullman beat Hartselle, 30-20. Muscle Shoals beat Decatur, 24-12. A 0-2 start in region play is going to make it difficult to advance to the playoffs.
3 — Brooks (2-1) at Priceville (1-1): The Bulldogs really need home field advantage to work for them this week. After losing the region opener at West Morgan, 7-3, Priceville is another team that needs to avoid a 0-2 region start.
4 — West Morgan (1-2) at Deshler (0-2): Probably the two biggest upsets last Friday were West Morgan over Priceville and West Limestone over Deshler, 33-14. Can West Morgan do it two weeks in a row?
5 — West Limestone (2-0) at Central-Florence (3-0): Will West Limestone be able to come down to earth after shocking Deshler last Friday? They probably can and with good reason. Last year, West Limestone lost at Central, 42-37. That loss ended up being the tiebreaker that put Central in the playoffs over West Limestone.
6 — Lawrence County (1-1) at Ardmore (3-0): The undefeated Tigers are looking for their first winning season since going 6-5 in 2013. That was also the last year Ardmore made the playoffs.
7 — Falkville (3-0) at Pisgah (0-2): After getting a forfeit win over Decatur Heritage, Falkville has posted shutouts over Danville, 56-0, and Whitesburg Christian, 38-0. Can the Blue Devils make it three shutout wins in a row?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.