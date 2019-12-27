HUNTSVILLE — It took Austin and Decatur Heritage over 20 years to play each other in varsity boys basketball, but it finally happened on Thursday night. And it wasn’t in Decatur.
Austin and Decatur Heritage Christian Academy clashed at the Huntsville City Classic at Huntsville High in the first round of the tournament.
Austin left with a 79-64 win, advancing to the winners’ bracket to play the winner of Mae Jemison and Anniston.
“It’s always good to be on the winners’ side,” Austin coach Major Deacon said. “One thing about tournament play is it helps prepare you for the playoffs. It’s win or go home. That’s the way it is now.”
The tournament meeting was the first between the two programs in varsity boys basketball. Decatur Heritage started its program in the late 1990s.
Austin’s double-digit win over the Eagles wasn’t without some trouble early on. Decatur Heritage senior guard GianCarlo Valdez scored the first nine Decatur Heritage points and helped the Eagles to a double-digit lead in the first half.
Decatur Heritage (6-5) led 24-12 before Austin (13-5) went on a 14-2 run to make it a tie game. Decatur Heritage led 30-28 at the half.
Austin then rattled off a 9-0 run in the third quarter and another 9-0 run in the fourth quarter to build a 13-point lead.
“The slow start was something I was preparing for,” Deacon said. “I told our guys not to worry about it and that we would find our rhythm and find our shots.”
Decatur Heritage cut Austin’s lead to 68-60 in the fourth quarter but couldn’t get any closer. Austin had 46 points in the second half and 29 points in the fourth quarter.
Junior Winston Lyle was at the center of Austin’s second-half offensive explosion. He scored 16 of his 18 points in the final two periods.
“We knew we had to pick it up,” Lyle said. “We picked it up and had pace. It was one play and one step at a time. That was just it.”
Valdez, despite the loss, had a strong second half. He scored a game-high 32 points with 19 of those coming in the second half. Senior Clay Smith scored 10 points for the Eagles. He was the only other Decatur Heritage player in double figures.
“The pressure they put on you wears you down throughout the game,” Decatur Heritage coach Jason Marshall said. “It took a toll on us.”
Austin had three players in double figures. Senior Caleb Carter had 18 points to match Lyle. Junior Tre Shackelford added 15 points.
Austin plays the winner of Mae Jemison and Anniston today at 1:30 p.m. in the main gym. Decatur Heritage faces the loser of that game also at 1:30 p.m.
