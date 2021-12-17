Four area teams competed Friday in the Pepsi Classic, but only one came away with a win.
Austin, the host school, defeated Priceville in the tournament’s final game, while Decatur Heritage fell to Madison Academy and West Morgan lost to Bob Jones.
--
Austin boys 82, Priceville 46: The Bulldogs weren’t the original opponent for Austin in the tournament. The Black Bears were originally set to face Decatur, but unforeseen circumstances forced Austin to find a last-second replacement.
Priecville answered the call.
“Huge credit to coach (Gordon) Dilbeck and those guys. We really owe them for coming over here,” said Austin head coach Major Deacon. “They’re a great team. They’re ranked sixth in 4A and came in 8-2.”
Despite the difference in classification (7A vs. 4A), Priceville kept pace in the first half. Austin led just 15-9 at the end of the first quarter, and 36-25 at halftime.
The second half was a different story. Austin outscored Priceville 25-8 in the third quarter to blow the game open.
“Our defensive pressure started to really bother them, I thought. Getting multiple stops in a row allowed us to beat their zone down the court,” Deacon said. “We were pretty sluggish in the first half. But we started sharing the ball better. We had about 23 assists, and we finished strong.”
Tyrese Roach led Austin in scoring with 17 points. Cam Collins had 12 points, while Eddie Mitchell and Jalen Orr each had 11.
Chris Thomas led Priceville with 11.
--
Madison Academy boys 52, Decatur Heritage 51: With 15 seconds left, Decatur Heritage’s Brayden Kyle had seemingly hit the go-ahead shot to give the Eagles the win.
But Madison Academy responded, shooting the game-winning shot as time expired to take the one-point win.
“That was a tough one,” said Decatur Heritage head coach Jason Marshall. “I was really hoping it would fall our way.”
The game went back and forth the whole way. Madison Academy led by two points after the end of the first and third quarters and the game was tied at halftime.
In the fourth quarter alone there were six lead changes.
Heritage had a chance to seal the win late, but Marshall said their youth and inexperience kept them from doing it.
“We’re a young team and because of that, sometimes we don’t know that we don't have to rush when we have the lead,” Marshall said. “That just comes with practice and playing in games like this. It’s a learning curve, but the good thing is we had a chance to win at the end against a very good team.”
Kyle finished with a monster game for the Eagles, scoring 32 points with 21 rebounds. Bo Solley was the next highest scorer with six, while Cody Baerlacher led Madison Academy with 16.
The game was a 180 from the day before, when Decatur Heritage lost to West Morgan by 28 points.
“We couldn’t buy a bucket yesterday, and they just out-hustled us,” Marshall said. “We challenged them today to show up and be aggressive, and I thought we did that.”
--
Bob Jones 57, West Morgan 45: Despite a late push, West Morgan couldn’t overcome a bad start Friday night.
The Rebels fell behind early, trailing by nine at the end of the first quarter and by as much as 15 in the game.
“We played pretty even after the first quarter but we dug ourselves in so much of a hole that we couldn’t overcome it,” said West Morgan head coach Sam Brown.
Dylan Owens led West Morgan with 14, while Jordan Johnson had 13. Sean Paul led Bob Jones with 11.
