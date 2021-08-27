Austin quarterback DeAir Young made his mark in the River City Rivalry on Friday night.
The junior quarterback scored what proved to be the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter to give the Black Bears a 17-13 comeback victory over rival Decatur.
The victory gives Austin a seven-game winning streak over the Red Raiders.
“That’s a great accomplishment for our program,” Austin head coach Jeremy Perkins said. “Decatur has improved a lot, and we’re a young team just trying to get better.”
Young’s touchdown run came with the Black Bears facing second and seven at the Decatur 10. He rolled right looking to throw the ball, but instead saw a running lane open up and took it into the end zone. Ruben Guevara’s PAT made it 17-13 with 7:07 to play.
“Any time we roll out on a pass play, the quarterback has the option to run the ball,” Perkins said. “He has a great head for the game and making big plays. He did exactly what we wanted.”
After Young’s touchdown, it was up to the Austin defense. Decatur had two drives that could have turned the game around. The Red Raiders answered the Black Bears’ score by driving to the Austin 1 in four plays.
The Black Bear defense stopped Decatur for a two-yard loss on third down and a fourth down pass fell incomplete in the corner of the end zone.
“We put a good rush on (Decatur quarterback Ellis Dickman) and didn’t give him a chance to get set to throw the ball,” Perkins said.
Decatur got the ball again with 33 seconds left and moved to the Austin 30, but a final pass attempt fell incomplete as the game ended.
“We just can’t make big plays at crucial times,” Decatur head coach Jere Adcock said. “They made the big plays tonight.”
Decatur led 6-0 after Banks Dement scored on a one-yard run with 9:07 left in the second quarter.
It was right after that score that Austin went to Young at quarterback. The Black Bears moved the ball 71 yards in four plays for their first touchdown of the season. Young had pass completions of 18 and 21 yards. Tyler Cooper got the touchdown on a 30-yard run. Guevara’s PAT put Austin up 7-6.
“I was nervous when I first went in, but the more I played, the more comfortable I felt out there,” Young said. “I knew my teammates had my back.”
Perkins planned to play Young even after senior Gage Palmer got the starting assignment. After the first touchdown, Young took the rest of the snaps for the night.
“Our quarterback battle is an ongoing competition,” Perkins said. “We planned to play both of them, but when DeAir drove the team for that first touchdown he deserved to stay in the game.”
Austin added a 33-yard field goal at the end of the first half to take a 10-6 lead to the locker room. Decatur then took the second half kickoff and drove 78 yards in nine plays to take a 13-10 lead on Joshua Turner’s 12-yard run.
The Red Raiders seemed to have all the momentum, but the Black Bears made the big plays the rest of the night.
Both teams begin region play next week. Decatur (0-2) hosts Muscle Shoals in Class 6A, Region 8. Austin travels to Florence in Class 7A, Region 4.
