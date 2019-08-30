It’s been a while since Austin played a football game at Ogle Stadium, but the Black Bears haven’t forgotten where the end zones are.
Austin scored the first seven times it had the ball Friday night and whipped rival Decatur 56-14 for a record fifth wins in a row over their crosstown rival.
Decatur fired its traditional cannon before the game, but it was Austin’s offense that unleashed a barrage of touchdowns. The Black Bears led 21-7 after one quarter and 49-7 at halftime.
Leading the way was running back Tybo Williams. The senior scored four touchdowns in the first half on runs of 16, 3, 69 and 3 yards. He finished with 137 yards rushing on 11 carries.
“We play each game like we practice every day,” Williams said. “We work hard every day so we’ll play hard on Friday nights.”
Austin called Ogle Stadium home for over 50 years. The Black Bears now play their home games in a new stadium on the campus of the new school. Austin’s last home game at Ogle was Nov. 24, 2017. Pinson Valley beat the Black Bears 51-50 in overtime in the third round of the Class 6A playoffs.
That game vs. Pinson Valley was about two nearly unstoppable offenses. Austin continued that theme Friday against Decatur.
“I was pleased with how we played tonight, especially in the first half,” Austin head coach Jeremy Perkins said. “I saw a lot of good things that we can build on going into region play.”
Next Friday, Austin and Decatur both begin region play. Austin (2-0) travels to Florence for a Class 7A, Region 4 battle. Decatur (0-2) travels to Cullman for a Class 6A, Region 7 contest.
Williams was man on a mission Friday. Last week in the second quarter vs. Hartselle, he and the Tigers’ Jackson Boyer were ejected for what the officials called throwing punches at each other.
“I don’t think either one of us should have gotten thrown out of the game,” Williams said. “I wanted to make up for lost playing time last week.”
That’s exactly what he did. Touchdown No. 1 came on a 16-yard run on the third play of the game. He was in the end zone again less than three minutes later on a three-yard run. About four minutes later, Williams had his third TD on a 69-yard run. No. 4 came early in the second quarter on another three-yard run. His night was over after that run.
Running mate Jevon Jackson had 10 carries for 117 yards and one touchdown. Quarterback Quincy Crittendon was six of eight for 158 yards and one touchdown of 51 yards to Kendall Scales. He watched from the sideline in the second half.
Austin also had touchdown run from Scales and Tyler Cooper.
It was an impressive performance from an offense that opened the season with just one starter returning in the offensive line.
“I’d give those guys an A+ for how they’ve played,” Crittendon said. “I didn’t even get touched tonight.”
It was another tough night for the Red Raiders. They have been outscored 100-28 in their first two games.
“It’s most frustrating thing I’ve experienced as a head coach,” Decatur’s Jere Adcock said. “Give Austin all the credit in the world. Coach Perkins and his staff do a great job having their team ready to play.
“We’ve got good kids. A lot of them are A/B honor roll. We just aren’t big, strong or fast. That’s not a good combination.”
Decatur’s touchdowns came on a one-yard run by quarterback Turner Stepp and a 54-yard pass from Stepp to Smith Coon.
