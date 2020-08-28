It’s a six-peat for the Austin Black Bears.
Austin defeated Decatur, 67-3, Thursday night at Austin Stadium. It was the Black Bears’ six straight win over their cross-town rivals.
“It feels really good to be a part of this legacy to get the six-peat,” senior receiver Tre Shackelford said.
The 67 points was the most either team has scored in the 58 games played in the series since 1965.
Austin led 39-0 at halftime. The Black Bears (2-0) went with reserves mostly after halftime.
“I thought we were sloppy in the first half with way too many penalties,” Austin head coach Jeremy Perkins said. “We had some explosive plays that bailed ourselves out of some holes. We did what we had to do to win.”
The Black Bears didn’t waste any time coming up with an explosive play. On the second play from scrimmage, quarterback Quincy Crittendon found Shackelford for a 77-yard touchdown. Just 24 seconds later Crittendon connected with Winston Lyle for a 30-yard touchdown.
Jevon Jackson’s one-yard run made it 20-0 at the end of the first quarter.
The Black Bears scored three times in the second quarter. Jackson had runs of 51 and 22. Crittendon got his third TD pass on an 18-yard throw to Tyler Cooper.
It was 39-0 at halftime. Crittendon had thrown for three touchdowns and Jackson had run for three. Crittendon was eight of 17 for 223 yards. Jackson had 12 carries for 140 yards.
Decatur (0-2) had one first down in the first half. That came on an Austin pass interference call.
The second half opened with Jackson returning the kickoff for his fourth touchdown of the night.
After that score the reserves took over for Austin on offense. Back-up quarterback Gage Palmer threw a 16-yard scoring strike to Jake Bailey.
Senior defensive back Jaden Baker returned an interception for another Austin score to make it 60-0 still in the third quarter.
Austin’s final touchdown came on Martel Munday’s three-yard run with 1:31 to play.
Decatur’s lone score came on a field goal by Owan Poovey with 52 seconds left to play.
About the only thing Austin didn’t do well was convert PATs. The Black Bears made just two on six attempts in the first half. They were four for four in the second half.
The sixth straight wins over the Red Raiders is a first in the history of Austin football, which dates back to 1963.
Next year the Black Bears will be trying to match Decatur’s all-time record of seven straight wins in the River City Rivalry that came in 1974-1980.
Austin’s streak began in 2015 with a 9-0 win. The Black Bears won the 2016 contest in dramatic fashion by taking a 37-35 win in overtime.
The recent Austin victories were less dramatic with the Black Bears winning 49-0 in 2017, 60-45 in 2018 and 56-14 last year.
In last year’s game at Ogle Stadium, the Black Bears led 21-7 after one quarter and 49-7 at halftime. Austin running back Tybo Williams scored four touchdowns in the first half.
Decatur still has the overall lead in the series at 36-22. In the last 17 meetings dating back to 2004, Austin leads Decatur, 9-8.
Both teams begin region play next week. Austin entertains Florence in Class 7A, Region 4. Decatur travels to Muscle Shoals in Class 6A, Region 8.
Austin is 7-7 all-time vs. Florence. The Black Bears have won the last five meetings, including last season’s 30-25 win in Florence.
Decatur is 5-5 all-time vs. Muscle Shoals. The Red Raiders have lost their last three games vs. Muscle Shoals, including last year’s 49-13 loss at home.
