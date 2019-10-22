Austin High's Class 7A, Region 4 game at James Clemens has been moved to Thursday because of the threat of rain Friday night. The Black Bears made the decision Tuesday.
“We are going to have great weather on Thursday, and possible dreary and wet conditions on Friday,” Austin coach Jeremy Perkins said. “James Clemens suggested moving the game, and we agreed.”
Hatton's home game against Addison and Danville's game on the road against Fairview will also be played on Thursday because of weather.
This will be Austin’s first Thursday game of the season. It will also play Athens at home on a Thursday next week. The Black Bears are currently 3-2 all-time against James Clemens, including a loss last year in a winner-take-all region title game.
Games still scheduled for Friday are Woodville at Decatur Heritage; West Morgan at Priceville; Gaylesville at Falkville; Hazel Green at Hartselle; Lee at Athens; Brewer at Scottsboro; East Limestone at Guntersville; Ardmore at Madison County; Lawrence County at Corner; Deshler at West Limestone; Brooks at Elkmont; Westminster at East Lawrence; Clements at Lexington; Sheffield at Tanner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.