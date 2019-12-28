Brianna Hodges celebrated her 18th birthday Friday.
The Austin senior hopes for another celebration Monday when the Black Bears try to win the Decatur Orthopaedic Clinic Classic at Decatur High.
Austin advanced Friday with a 54-32 win over Mae Jemison. The Black Bears play Grissom in the semifinals Monday at 11:30 a.m. The winner advances to the finals scheduled for Monday night at 6 against either Muscle Shoals or James Clemens.
“It would mean a lot to this team to win this tournament,” Hodges said. “First, it’s because our school has never won it. Winning it can give this team a lot of confidence going into the rest of the season.”
Austin is the last hope for an area team to win the DOC. First-round losses Thursday knocked Brewer, Decatur Heritage and Lawrence County to the consolation bracket.
Host Decatur played its first game Friday morning and suffered a 49-30 loss to James Clemens to send the Red Raiders to the consolation bracket.
Despite not ever having won the DOC, Austin has been the most successful in the DOC among area teams in recent years. The Black Bears advanced to the semifinals last year before falling in overtime to Hartselle, 40-34. Austin advanced to the finals in 2017 only to fall to Spain Park, 62-48, in the championship game.
“It’s sort of the elephant in the room for us,” said Austin girls basketball head coach Bruce Hamilton.
This could be Austin’s best chance in the last three years mainly because Hodges is healthy. The Black Bears’ post player injured a knee in the 2017 semifinals and missed that year’s championship game as a sophomore. She missed the 2018 tournament in her junior season with another knee injury.
This year Hodges is healthy and a team leader who can dominate inside on defense and offense. Hamilton said she is the one who makes this team go.
“It’s her leadership ability on the floor that makes her so valuable,” Hamilton said. “She pays attention to details. The other players listen to what she says.”
Hodges said she became a good listener when she moved up to the varsity as an eighth grader.
“Alisha Davis, Tyra Johnson and Katie Speegle were the main ones I paid attention to back then,” Hodges said. “They looked out for me. Now I try to be a leader for our young players like they were for me.”
Austin 54, Mae Jemison 32: The Black Bears led 25-10 at halftime. Leading the scoring was Hannah Cohn with 12, Ebonie Williams 11, Jada Burks 10 and Tashanti Watkins 9.
James Clemens 49, Decatur 30: The Red Raiders trailed 20-11 at halftime, but cut the lead to two in the third quarter. Then the offense went cold. Whitley Chapman led Decatur with 12 points. Jayden Stover had nine.
Brewer 57, Decatur 27: Evaiah Burrows led the Patriots with 21 points. Hope West added 17. K’Tlyn Taylor and Stover each scores five points to lead Decatur.
Buckhorn 35, Decatur Heritage 26: The Eagles led 20-16 at halftime but went flat in the second half. Katie Jones had 16 points and seven rebounds for DHCA.
Mae Jemison 53, Lawrence County 35: Taylor Williams scored 11 and Savannah Williams added eight for Lawrence County.
