MADISON — The Austin Black Bears were haunted by missed opportunities Thursday night as they fell 31-14 to James Clemens.
The Black Bears were on the road for a Class 7A region contest for the second week in a row. They had chances in the first half to take control but were unable to capitalize, resulting in the game slipping away in the second half.
“We had opportunities, and we just couldn’t take advantage,” said Austin head coach Jeremy Perkins. “We have to be able to finish on plays.”
Austin had four drives in the second quarter, but only one resulted in points. They also dropped an 80-yard touchdown pass with a second left to go in the half.
The opportunities were there on defense as well. Two of the biggest plays of the night came when James Clemens quarterback Gio Lopez avoided sure sacks and instead scrambled to throw a 45-yard touchdown in the first half, and convert a crucial fourth and six in the second half.
“When you play a good football team, those missed opportunities get magnified,” Perkins said. “You can’t give people second and third chances, and you also can’t miss on the chances you’re given.”
James Clemens opened the scoring with a safety thanks to a bad snap out the back of the end zone.
Austin would grab their only lead of the game in the second quarter when Tyler Cooper rushed in from 34 yards to make it 7-2.
Cooper had a big game, finishing the night with 139 yards rushing and two touchdowns, his second score being a one-yard run.
However, the Black Bears were not as crisp through the air. Quarterback DeAir Young, making just his second start, finished 9 for 22 for 69 yards and two interceptions. Missed opportunities were again a problem as the Black Bears dropped a potential 80-yard touchdown, had another potential score go just off the receiver's fingertips and just missed on several other potential big plays through the air.
“Our receivers are young, and our quarterback was starting for just the second time,” Perkins said. “He’s having to learn on the run and in the fire, but we’ve made improvements from week zero to now. The hope is we’ll continue to get better with more experience and start making some of those plays.”
James Clemens closed the half with a 45-yard touchdown to make it 10-7 and then opened the half with a 26-yard score to push the lead to 17-14. Austin cut the lead to 17-14, but the Jets responded to go ahead 24-14, before icing the game with a final score in the last two minutes.
With the loss Austin drops to 1-3 and 0-2 in the region.
“We’re close. We’re just a little mistake here or a missed opportunity there,” Perkins said. “There were a lot of positives from tonight. We’re getting better each week and hopefully we will continue to improve.”
