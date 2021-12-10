Austin coach Major Deacon couldn’t have been happier.
Sure, his team had just beaten Hartselle 66-55, but it was more than that. Austin’s win Friday meant the Black Bears finished the week a perfect 3-0.
“It was a really big win,” Deacon said. “We’ve struggled on back-to-back (games) this year. So, to pick up this win and finish 3-0 for the week, I’m real proud of the guys.”
Austin defeated Muscle Shoals on Tuesday and Buckhorn on Thursday to set up the third straight win Friday. The Black Bears are now 8-4 on the season, while Hartselle falls to 4-5.
The Tigers roared to a 9-2 lead, but Austin closed the quarter on a 9-0 run including back-to-back 3-pointers from Jalen Orr. By halftime, Austin led 25-17.
Rebounding was a key element. The Black Bears dominated the boards, especially on offense, coming up with second-, third- and even fourth-chance opportunities.
“We rebounded tremendously well. I think by halftime we had double their rebounds,” Deacon said.
“It was the difference in the game,” said Hartselle head coach Faron Key. “That’s really all you can say.”
In third quarter, Austin pushed its lead to as much as 17. Hartselle answered with a 13-2 run, but never got closer than six. The Black Bears clamped down defensively in the fourth.
“I’ve trusted our defense most of the year,” Deacon said. “They hit some big shots, but fundamentally we were playing sound. We made some tweaks, but mostly I just trusted my guys.”
Orr finished with 23 points, while Eddie Mitchell had 18. Luke Ward led Hartselle with 22.
Friday’s game marked the second straight week that Hartselle dug itself a deep hole against a stout team. Last Friday, the Tigers trailed Mountain Brook by as many 22 points. Key pointed to the team’s inexperience as a reason why.
‘Youth, that’s the bottom line. We just don’t have a lot of guys that have played in those kind of chaotic environments,” Key said. “They’re a good team, but I didn’t think we played well. We competed hard and gave ourselves a chance late. Young guys playing in these games will pay off down the road.”
The Black Bears have won four straight and host Sparkman on Tuesday.
“The schedule only gets tougher,” Deacon said. “We’ve got 7A No. 2 Sparkman coming on Tuesday, so hopefully we’ll have another great crowd.”
• Hartselle girls 50, Austin 19: Masyn Marchbanks scored 14 points to lead the Tigers (7-4) over Austin (2-10).
Hartselle led 13-6 after the first quarter, 22-9 at halftime and 39-17 after three quarters.
Gracie Hill finished with 11 points and Karleigh Shipley 10 for Austin. Lauren Birt and Nashalynn Hampton each had six.
