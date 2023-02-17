The Austin boys basketball team expected to get on the bus Thursday morning and ride south for a showdown vs. Hoover.
Instead, the Black Bears had another practice on their home floor. Thursday’s weather threat forced a change in the Northwest Regional schedule at Wallace State.
Austin vs. Hoover now takes place today at 4:30 at Tom Drake Coliseum on the campus in Hanceville.
“It means another sleepless night for me,” first-year Austin head coach Desmond Phillips said. “It’s hard for me to sleep the night before a big game.
“I can sit up all night with my laptop looking at video searching for some small detail that can help our team. Even when I shut the laptop and go to bed, the game is still in my head.”
Austin was scheduled to play Thursday at 1:30 p.m. Phillips was on the way to Austin for a shoot around when he got the word about the postponement. The shoot around instead turned into a full-scale practice.
“They just told me that our game was postponed. They didn’t tell me when we were playing,” Phillips said. “All during practice we were trying to guess when we would be playing. We were scared it would be a 9 a.m. game.”
The Black Bears were 0-2 in two morning games this season.
Two games were played Thursday at Wallace before the postponement was decided. The Bob Jones girls beat Vestavia Hills, 42-31. The Vestavia Hills boys beat Bob Jones, 56-29.
“Vestavia is a really disciplined team on defense, especially in the half-court game,” Phillips said.
All eight area teams in the Northwest Regional have schedule changes. Only the 3A Clements girls and 3A Elkmont boys are playing their first round games at the original times. The 3A finals were moved from Tuesday to Wednesday.
The 2A Decatur Heritage girls and 2A Tanner boys have their first-round games moved from Friday to Saturday with their finals moved from Tuesday to Wednesday.
The 4A Priceville girls and 4A West Morgan boys have their first-round games moved from Saturday to Monday. That means Priceville will go one week between its subregional win and the regional. It’s six days for West Morgan.
“You really have to think about your practice routine,” West Morgan coach Sam Brown said. “We practiced Wednesday, (Thursday) and plan on practicing (today). Now we don’t play until Monday.
“We really don’t want to practice Saturday and Sunday. That would be five straight days. They need a day off to stay fresh and pumped to play. Basketball teams are used to five straight days of practice.”
West Morgan faces Deshler on Monday at 4:30 p.m. The Tigers have ended the Rebels’ season the last two years. The teams have not met this season.
The Priceville girls meet an old area rival in Saint John Paul II at noon Monday. The teams have not met this season. SJPII has improved greatly since it shared an area with Priceville mainly because of the play of seventh grader Ella Watts, who is scheduled to have an unofficial visit to Tennessee on Sunday.
“She’s the real deal,” Priceville coach Terrie Nelson said. “She doesn’t play like a seventh grader.”
Monday’s return to Tom Drake Coliseum at Wallace will have a special meaning for Nelson and her sister, Jeaniece Slater, who is a Priceville assistant coach. It will be the first time for the sisters to be at the arena where their late father Larry Slater coached for so many years.
“That’s going to be an emotional day for both of us,” Nelson said.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.