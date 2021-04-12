Austin’s Alex Machado was named the Class 7A Bryant-Jordan Student-Achievement winner Monday night in Birmingham.
The starting center for the Black Bears’ football team had already been named a Regional Scholar-Athlete winner. The two awards bring a combined $6,500 in academic scholarship money.
Other area athletes who had been previously honored as Regional Scholar-Athlete winners are Lawrence County’s Cole Turner, Priceville’s Tia Lambert, Danville’s Gabi Vest, Elkmont’s Casey McNutt, Falkville’s Sydnee Fitzgerald and Athens Bible’s Jessie Green.
The top overall Bryant-Jordan winners were Josh Williams of Linden, who is the Larry Striplin Scholar-Athlete of the Year recipient, and John Corbell of Sulligent, who is the Ken and Betty Joy Blankenship Student-Achievement Award recipient. They both receive a total of $10,500 in scholarship funds.
The Bryant-Jordan Awards program, named for legendary coaches Paul “Bear” Bryant and Ralph “Shug” Jordan, was created in 1986 by the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in conjunction with the AHSAA. It is supervised by the Bryant-Jordan Foundation’s Board of Directors.
