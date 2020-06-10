When Asa Martin played football for the Austin Black Bears, you could say he practiced social distancing.
Alabama’s Mr. Football in 2017 rarely allowed an opponent to get within six feet of him.
Martin seems to still be keeping his distance while representing Austin in The Daily’s online contest for the favorite Class 5A-7A Player of the Year since 2000.
After the first round of voting, the now running back for the Memphis Tigers led the field with 714 votes. That’s 63 votes ahead of former Hartselle quarterback Will Lang (2010) with 651. The rest of the field was at least 200 votes behind.
Big numbers are nothing new for Martin. In his senior season at Austin after playing one year at IMG Academy in Florida, he rushed for 2,228 yards and 33 touchdowns. That earned him The Daily’s Player of the Year in 2017.
Martin’s combined numbers from his senior and sophomore seasons for the Black Bears total 4,355 yards rushing with 53 touchdowns.
After his senior season, Martin signed with Auburn. After one season he transferred to Miami, but a coaching change led him to move on to Memphis. He will be a redshirt sophomore this season for new Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield.
Voting begins today at decaturdaily.com in the semifinal round for the favorite Player of the Year in Class 5A-7A since 2000. There are two groups of five players each. You can vote in each group once a day. Voting is open for three days.
The three who receive the most votes advance to the final round. First-round votes do not carry over to the semifinals.
The contest for Class 1A-4A since 2000 begins Thursday. On Friday, it’s Class 5A-7A before 2000. Then on Sunday it will be Class 1A-4A before 2000.
You do not need a subscription to vote at decaturdaily.com, but a first-time online subscription is just $6 for six months.
