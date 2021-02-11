MADISON — A season of close losses for the Austin Black Bears ended with another one Wednesday night.
James Clemens edged Austin, 71-68, in the opening round of the Class 7A, Area 8 tournament.
The Jets advance to the tournament finals vs. Florence, which upset No. 1 seed Bob Jones, 61-59, also on Wednesday.
It was close contest all night and when Austin’s Kelton Petty hit two free throws with 2:14 left to play to cut the Jets’ lead to 67-66, it looked like a fantastic finish was coming. Unfortunately for the Black Bears, the finish did not go in their favor.
Austin’s last chance came with 20 seconds left. They were down 70-68 and had possession under the Jets’ goal. The inbounds pass was good, but a bad pass went out of bounds with five seconds left to play.
James Clemens’ Keenan Walker hit a free throw with three seconds left to make it 71-68.
Austin could not get a chance at a tying field goal before the buzzer sounded.
“We just had way too many turnovers and missed too many shots,” Austin coach Major Deacon said.
The loss brought back memories of Austin’s previous visit to James Clemens on Jan. 13 when the Black Bears got beat 73-69.
“I was just proud that we were just able to have a season,” Austin coach Major Deacon said. “After everything we’ve had to deal with, I was proud that our seniors got to play their final season. It’s all about the kids getting to play.”
Austin came into the game badly outmatched in height. The Black Bears’ tallest starters were listed at 6-foot-3. James Clemens’ starting five went 6-4, 6-4, 6-4, 6-0 and 6-10.
Getting points inside was difficult all night. The difference in the first half was seven 3-point baskets by Austin. The Black Bears led 22-13 after the first quarter. James Clemens used a 14-0 run in the second quarter to take a 29-25 lead. The Jets led 38-36 at halftime.
The Black Bears led 57-53 after three quarters, but the Jets tightened the defense in the final quarter. Austin had only two field goals in the fourth quarter.
Senior Kelton Petty led Austin with 18 points. Senior Quincy Crittendon had 16 and sophomore Cameron Collins had 15. Senior Tre Shackelford and junior Eddie Mitchell each had seven. Junior Jalen Orr scored five.
James Clemens outshot Austin 45% to 36%. The Jets hit 19 of 32 free throws to 13 of 24 for Austin. The Black Bears had 18 turnovers to 13 for James Clemens. Rebounds were even at 41 each.
Austin closes out the season at 9-13. That’s just the fourth losing season since 1976.
