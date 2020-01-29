Austin will host the boys and girls Class 7A, Area 8 tournaments next week after both of the school's basketball teams finished the regular season on top of the standings.
The two boys teams and the two girls teams that make it to the area finals will advance to the Northwest Regional semifinals at Wallace State. Class 7A does not have a sub-regional round.
The boys tournament will start Tuesday with Florence playing Bob Jones at 6 p.m. Austin will play James Clemens at 7:30 p.m. Austin beat James Clemens in both meetings this season by double digits. The final for the boys tournament will be Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m.
The girls tournament will start Wednesday with Florence and Bob Jones playing at 6 p.m. Austin and James Clemens will play at 7:30 p.m. Austin beat James Clemens in both meetings this season. The finals will be Feb. 7 at 6 p.m.
