Austin baseball player Caleb Beard took one for his team Saturday.
In the process, the Black Bears took a 14-13 win over the Decatur Red Raiders in a game decided on the final pitch.
Beard scored the winning run from second base on a Decatur error. His head-first slide beat the throw home. His slide also left him lying in the dirt at home plate writhing in pain after dislocating his left shoulder.
“It didn’t matter how much it hurt,” Beard said later. “All that mattered was winning the game.”
Beard was wearing a sliding mitt on his left hand. The palm of his mitt hit the ground and forced the shoulder out of the socket. A trainer was able to quickly pop it back in place
The win was sweet revenge for Austin (3-3), which lost at Decatur (3-4) on Thursday, 9-6. Those two games are the only scheduled meetings between the River City rivals.
The final meeting of the season was a wild one. Just 14 of the 27 runs were earned. The teams combined for 21 hits. Decatur pitchers walked 16 and hit one batter. Austin pitchers walked seven and hit five batters. Austin batted through its batting lineup in two separate innings. Decatur did it in one inning.
“That was a game filled with a lot of ups and downs,” Austin coach Drew Williamson said. “I was glad to see our guys battle back to win it.”
The lead went back and forth seemingly every inning. Decatur led 3-1 and 11-9. Austin had leads of 6-4, 9-5 and 13-11.
It looked like Beard had delivered the deciding blow in the bottom of the fifth with a grand slam over the left field fence to give Austin a 13-11 lead. It was also his second home run of the season and second of the series.
During Thursday’s game, Beard also pulled an oblique muscle on his right side. His coaches gave him the option of sitting out Saturday’s game.
“I told them there’s no way I’m missing this game,” Beard said.
During an at bat early in Saturday’s game, Beard appeared to be in pain after a swing and miss.
“They asked me again if I wanted out,” Beard said. “I told them no way.”
In the bottom of the seventh inning with the score tied, Beard led off with a walk. With one out he stole second.
Cameron Bracken then hit a hard ground ball to deep second near the base. The ball was fielded, but the hurried throw to first was off the mark. Beard kept running and scored ahead of the throw home.
Beard left the field Saturday with a sore right side from the muscle pull, a bag of ice on his left shoulder, a plan to visit the doctor on Monday and a big smile on his face.
“It was all worth it, especially when it’s Austin-Decatur,” Beard said.
Lawson Stricklin took the pitching loss for Decatur. He’s the Red Raiders’ starting catcher and has signed to play at Tennessee Tech.
Decatur head coach Mike Burns has decided to take advantage of his rocket arm and have him pitch. After catching five innings Saturday, he went to the mound and pumped the strike zone with strikes. He was clocked at 90 mph.
“That was a tough loss, but we’ve got to be happy with how we’re playing,” Stricklin said. “We’re swinging the bats really well. If our pitching can limit the walks, I think we can have a really exciting season.”
Beard went 2-for-4 with five RBIs and three runs scored. Brackin went 3-for-4 with five RBIs.
Sam Stephenson had the big bat for Decatur. He went 3-for-4 with two doubles and 2 RBIs. Davis Roberts and Bo Belcher were both 2-for-5.
Austin is scheduled to play at Lawrence County on Monday. Decatur’s next game is scheduled to be at Phil Campbell on Tuesday.
