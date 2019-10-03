Austin and Decatur battled for five sets Wednesday before the Black Bears took a 3-2 win at Decatur.
The Black Bears took the first two sets, 25-22 and 25-22. The Red Raiders fought off a sweep with a 25-17 win in the third set. They tied the match with a win in the fourth set, 25-16. Austin took the fifth set and match with a 15-8 win.
Stats for Austin had LaKerria Frye with 10 kills and eight digs. Adley Hubbard recorded 15 digs, 23 assists and four digs. Jada Burks had eight kills and four blocks. Lawren Hayes had 29 digs and Madison Williams had 21. Lexey Carver added 13 digs. Katie Davis had seven digs and five kills. T’ara Covington had nine digs and four kills. Zahria Parchman added six digs and five kills.
Stats for Decatur had Carley Lovett with 23 assists and six digs. Zoey Sales added 12 digs. Sy’Terius Nickerson had four kills and five blocks. Dailee Chatman had five kills and six digs. Stephanie Antunez added four kills. Makyla Bard recorded four kills and four digs.
Decatur and Austin will compete in the Morgan County Tournament today at Decatur Heritage along with defending champion Brewer, Hartselle, Danville, Priceville, West Morgan and Falkville.
Play starts at noon with bracket play scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. The championship match is scheduled for 7 p.m.
— David Elwell
