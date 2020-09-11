Austin running back Jevon Jackson would not be denied Friday night.
Neither would the rest of his teammates.
No. 5 Austin beat No. 6 James Clemens, 42-28, in a Class 7A, Region 4 thriller.
Austin (4-0, 2-0) is now tied for first in the region with Sparkman (2-2, 2-0). Those teams will break the tie next Friday in a showdown at the Senators’ home field in Harvest.
Jackson rushed for 210 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries. He nearly had 100 yards rushing just on his touchdown runs of 10, 33 and 53 yards.
The senior’s biggest runs of the night came in the third quarter after James Clemens took a 21-20 lead. He crashed through the James Clemens defense and bounced off tacklers on his 33-yard scoring run. Then he scored on the two-point conversion to make it 28-21.
Two minutes later, he out-ran the Jets’ defense for a 53-yard touchdown for a 35-21 Austin lead that would be enough points to secure the win.
“I just have tunnel vision for the end zone,” Jackson said. “I wasn’t going to be denied until I was in the end zone.”
The victory snaps James Clemens' 14-game winning streak in region play. The Jets have won the last two region championships.
It also snaps Austin’s two-game losing streak to the Madison school.
“Two years ago they came over here and beat us on our home field,” Jackson said. “We weren’t going to let that happen again in our last season.”
The victory was huge for the Black Bear program in its third year in Class 7A. After becoming one of the top programs in Class 6A, Austin has had success in 7A, but the win along with the high ranking moves the Black Bears into the upper echelon of the state’s highest classification.
“We’re trying to establish our program as a great program that is going to be competitive every year,” Austin head coach Jeremy Perkins said. “This is a big win. It’s a great night to be an Austin Black Bear.”
Austin set the tone for the night with its first drive. The Black Bears went 77 yards in 12 plays with quarterback Quincy Crittendon connecting with Tre Shackelford on a 14-yard scoring pass. They connected again on a 10-yard scoring pass in the second quarter to make it 14-0. Jackson’s 10-yard run made it 20-0 with 2:50 left until halftime.
Then it got crazy. James Clemens scored on a 38-yard touchdown pass with 1:30 to go in the quarter. James Clemens then intercepted a pass two plays later. On fourth-and-10 from the Austin 30, the Jets scored on another touchdown pass to make it 20-14 at halftime.
Austin took the second half kickoff. Four plays in the drive, Crittendon was intercepted again, and it was returned for a touchdown to put the Jets up 21-20.
“I take responsibility for that interception,” Perkins said. “It was not a good play call on my part. It wasn’t his fault.”
Crittendon rolled up some big numbers for the night. He completed 14 of 22 for 154 yards and the two scores. He also had a big night rushing with 11 carries for 114 yards.
James Clemens’ lead lasted 2:23 before Jackson broke off the first of his touchdown runs that wrestled back momentum from the Jets.
