Austin coach Jeremy Perkins told his team at halftime to go out and play big boy football in the second half.
The Black Bears did exactly that and came away with a 42-28 victory over Florence at home Friday night.
Florence led 14-13 at halftime. Austin took control in the third quarter to build a 28-14 lead on two Jevon Jackson touchdown runs at the end of long drives.
Florence had one first down in the third quarter.
The Black Bears still had to hold on in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter to take the Class 7A, Region 4 victory.
“We just seemed out of sync in the first half and made way too many mistakes on offense,” Perkins said. “Our defense bailed us out. We have a lot of improvement to make because we have another big challenge next week.
Austin hosts James Clemens, the defending region champion, on Friday.
Florence cut the Austin lead to 35-28 with 2:41 left to play on a 43-yard touchdown pass from Gardner Flippo to Aaron Skipworth.
Austin moved the ball downfield while trying to drain the clock. The Black Bears faced fourth-and-seven at the Florence 42 with 1:47 to play.
The Black Bears dialed up one of their favorite plays from the last two years to put the game away. Quarterback Quincy Crittendon connected with receiver Tre Shackelford in the end zone on a 42-yard touchdown play.
“We had two plays called,” Perkins said. “One was for Quincy to quick kick. The other play was to throw it to Tre if the coverage was right.”
Instead of a quick kick, it turned into a quick six points.
“Tre was in the slot and covered by a safety,” Crittendon said. “There’s no way they can cover him.”
Shackelford was five steps behind the defender when he caught the ball.
“Perfect play with a perfect throw,” Shackelford said.
The victory gives Austin six wins in a row over the Falcons despite the series being just 8-7 in favor of the Black Bears.
“Seems like the games are always close, but I wish we could find a way to win one,” Florence head coach Will Hester said. “They have a really good team with a lot of weapons on offense.”
Crittendon completed 19 of 30 passes for 233 yards and the one touchdown. He also rushed 14 times for 90 yards, including a 47-yard run for the Black Bears’ first touchdown.
Jackson had 123 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries. Shackelford caught four passes for 115 yards and one touchdown.
It was Florence’s first actual game. The Falcons (1-1, 0-1) have a forfeit from Muscle Shoals. Florence hosts Albertville next Friday in another Region 4 contest.
Florence’s other touchdowns came on a three-yard run by Javean Griffin, a one-yard run by Jaylen Simpson and a 25-yard pass from Caleb Mahan to Jakobie Hunley.
