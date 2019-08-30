Family connections seem to be a tradition when it comes to the Austin-Decatur football game.
This year is no different. Look no further than the quarterback position for each team.
The father of Decatur High senior quarterback Turner Stepp, Brad, was an honorable mention All-State kicker for the Austin Black Bears in 1989.
“My dad has said more than once that he never would have guessed in a million years that he would ever have a son playing football for Decatur,” Stepp said.
The father of Austin High junior quarterback Quincy Crittendon, also named Quincy, played basketball for the Decatur Red Raiders.
“I’m not sure how good a player my dad was, but I know I have some aunties that played on some pretty good basketball teams at Decatur,” the younger Crittendon said.
The present for the Stepp and Crittendon families is focused on tonight at Ogle Stadium for the annual grudge match between Decatur and Austin.
Decatur leads the series, 36-20, but Austin has won the last four meetings. The Black Bears have never defeated Decatur five years in a row. The Red Raiders have the all-time streak of seven wins in a row from 1974-80. Decatur also won five in a row from 1986-1990.
One of the keys to tonight's game will be the quarterback position. Austin needed extra offense last year to win the first game in its new stadium 60-45 over Decatur. Decatur led 10-0 after the first quarter. It was tied 31-31 at halftime. Austin led 53-31 with 5:35 left to play.
Austin senior quarterback Kulyn Hubbard threw for over 300 yards and three touchdowns. Decatur senior quarterback Trentin Dupper threw four touchdown passes, including three to Cameron Morson. Dupper also had a touchdown run.
Stepp (6-foot-3, 200 pounds) and Crittendon (5-11, 175) saw it all. Stepp was a starting safety for the Red Raiders. Crittendon was the backup quarterback for Austin. It was his first varsity game to see action and he threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Reddy Steward.
Crittendon and Stepp aren’t looking to duplicate what happened last season. They just want improved performances from last week.
Decatur opened with a 45-14 loss at Huntsville. Stepp completed four of 11 attempts for 45 yards. He did have a 48-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
“It was an eye-opening night for us to say the least,” Stepp said. “It was like we could never get anything going. It was frustrating. I hope we look like a real football team against Austin.”
Against Huntsville, Decatur seemed to be trying to run uphill all night while Huntsville seemed to be flying downhill.
“I think Turner wanted to win so bad last week that he put a lot of pressure on himself,” Decatur head coach Jere Adcock said. “The biggest thing he needs to do is relax and let the game come to him.”
Stepp also plays baseball. When his fastball clocked 93 mph over the summer, Stepp started getting attention from colleges. While on a visit to Western Kentucky, he committed to join that school's baseball program. Last week, Navy called to offer him the opportunity to play football at the Naval Academy.
Crittendon’s game last week went much better in a 45-14 win over Hartselle. He completed nine of 14 for three touchdowns and 152 yards. At one point in the first quarter he was 3-for-3 for 53 yards and two touchdowns. In the second half, Austin kept the ball primarily on the ground.
“I like it when we run the ball a lot,” Crittendon said. “When we do that, it usually means we’re winning.”
Jevon Jackson led the Black Bears with 199 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries. Tybo Williams had 53 yards on eight carries. Kendall Scales picked up 42 yards on 10 carries. Tre Shackelford had two receptions for two touchdowns and 59 yards.
“We have a lot guys who can make big plays,” Crittendon said. “My job is to get the ball to them at the right time.”
Austin head coach Jeremy Perkins said that Crittendon was perfect on the most important item on his stat sheet — zero turnovers.
“I was very pleased with his performance,” Perkins said. “We talk all the time about zero turnovers and that’s what we got.”
Crittendon is already on the recruiting radar screen for several colleges. He visited Auburn over the summer.
“I really enjoyed my visit,” Crittendon said. “They seemed to really like what I can do.”
