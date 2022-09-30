The Austin football team likes being alone at the top of its region standings so much that the Black Bears are going to be there for at least another week.
Austin celebrated homecoming Friday night with a 22-0 win over the Grissom Tigers to extend its winning streak to five games.
The region win keeps the Black Bears (5-2, 4-0) in first place in Class 7A, Region 4. Breathing down Austin’s neck are region rivals Florence and Huntsville, both with one region loss.
Friday's win may go down as Austin’s biggest of the season. After an emotional high of beating 6A power Gardendale last week, the Black Bears were not at their best but avoided losing in a trap game.
“If we want to be champions, we have to play like champions,” Austin head coach Jeremy Perkins said. “I don’t think we did that tonight.
“Our defense got its first shutout of the season and that’s big. Our offense has a lot of work to do for us to be good enough to win a region championship.”
The Austin offense had trouble with Grissom's defensive front all night. The Austin passing game had issues with three interceptions.
The Black Bears have three region games left. They travel to Madison for the next two weeks with a game vs. James Clemens next Friday and Bob Jones on Oct. 14. Austin closes out region play hosting Huntsville on Oct. 21.
Austin led 15-0 at halftime. The lone touchdown came on a 32-yard pass from De’Air Young to receiver Cam Collins. Sophomore kicker Hayden Wynn kicked field goals of 31 and 28 yards. The Austin defense also recorded a safety.
The only score in the second half came on Martel Munday’s 8-yard run. In the second half, the senior had 11 carries for 91 yards.
Revenge may have been at least a small factor in Austin’s win. Last year, Grissom beat Austin, 29-24, on the Black Bears’ home field.
One of the big upsets Friday in 7A, Region 4 was James Clemens over Sparkman, 41-17. The Jets (2-5, 2-2) are now back in the competition for the region championship.
The Black Bears are 4-4 all-time vs. James Clemens. The Jets have won three of the last four meetings.
James Clemens or Austin has won the last four Region 4 championships. James Clemens is the defending region champion. Austin won the 2020 championship. James Clemens took the title in 2018 and 2019.
Austin’s victory gives Perkins an 88-55 record in 13 seasons.
The Black Bears’ win came at the expense of former Black Bear assistant coach and Lawrence County head coach Rich Dutton. The Tigers are 4-13 in Dutton’s two seasons.
Grissom (1-5, 0-5) has lost five in a row since opening the season with a 34-21 win over Russellville. The Tigers have scored just seven points in their last five games.
