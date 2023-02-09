Austin’s Lenarion Wynn, left, blocks a shot by Florence’s Kedrick Triplett (13) during the Class 7A, Area 8 tournament at Austin High School on Wednesday. More photos at decaturdaily.com. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Austin’s Lenarion Wynn, left, blocks a shot by Florence’s Kedrick Triplett (13) during the Class 7A, Area 8 tournament at Austin High School on Wednesday. More photos at decaturdaily.com. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
That’s where the Austin Black Bears stand after demolishing Florence, 90-58, on the Black Bears' home floor Wednesday night in the Class 7A, Area 8 tournament semifinals.
Austin has won every game it has played in 2023. The last loss was on Dec. 27 at Huntsville, 58-45.
Wednesday’s win gives Austin a chance to repeat as area champions when the Black Bears face Bob Jones in the finals Friday night at 7 p.m.
The victory also punches a ticket for the Black Bears to play in the Northwest Regional next Thursday. Austin will play at either 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m.
“All week we’ve talked about how everyone says ‘survive and advance,’” Austin coach Desmond Phillips said. “We wanted to do something different. So we came up with dominate and conqueror. That’s what we did.”
Austin dominated from the start with a 25-10 lead after the first quarter. The Black Bears were up 48-30 at halftime and 73-46 after three. Probably only a running clock in the fourth quarter kept Austin from breaking the century mark on the scoreboard.
Defense is the name of the game for Austin and they used it to create a tidal wave of offense that Florence could not handle. In 10 wins in the winning streak Austin has held opponents to 60 points or less.
Leading the offense vs. Florence was junior Caleb Fletcher. He scored 23 points while hitting six 3-point field goals. He had 16 points in the first half.
“We always talk about being ready when your number is called,” Phillips said. “Multiple times lately Caleb has been ready. Now we’re trying to find more times to call his number.”
Fletcher was joined in double figures by Jordan Johnson and Cam Collins each with 15 points.
Austin hit 30 of 64 field goal attempts for 47 percent. The Black Bears were 13 of 25 from behind the 3-point line.
Joining in on the 3-point barrage were Johnson (1), Collins (1), Harry Malone (2), Isaiah Fuller (1), Elijah Thrower (1) and Caiden Ricks (1).
Austin also dominated on the backboards with a 51-29 advantage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.